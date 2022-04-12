Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Kim Kardashian's hot, PDA-filled, late-night date with Pete Davidson (Pictures)

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian gets very cosy with beau Pete Davidson. Kim took the internet by storm when she arrived at the family's new show 'The Kardashians. (Pictures)
     

    Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't shy about publicising their newly confirmed relationship. After the Kardashians premiere, they went on a late-night date. What evidence do we have? Kim has released a few photos from the couple's secret dinner date on her Instagram account.
     

    The SKIMS owner shared two new images of herself and her beau Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live actor can be seen kissing his lover on the cheek in one photo, and peering into each other's eyes. Kim jokingly tagged the photos "late nite snack."

    Khole Kardashian was quick to like the pics. “Can you be any cuter," Khloe commented and said, “Stop." In the pictures, Kim was dressed in her silver gown, that she donned at her Hulu show, The Kardashians premiere night.
     

    On the other hand, Pete Davidson was dressed in a white shirt. Pete kissed her cheek as the couple wrapped their arms around one other. Fans filled the comments with hearts and fire emoticons on Kim's pictures. Also Read: Kim Kardashian's sis Khloe Kardashian celebrates daughter True Thompson’s 4th birthday

    However, the couple did not walk the red carpet together that night. Kim recently told Variety that she is "not averse" to filming her new reality show with Pete Davidson, albeit they have yet to do so. "It's just not what he does," she told the newspaper. But if there was an event going on and he was present, he would not urge the cameras to go." Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West seeking treatment for becoming 'better human' 

