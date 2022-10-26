Radhika Apte turned down offers of sex-comedy films? Here is why

Actor Radhika Apte is one of the finest artists in the Hindi film industry. She recently opened up on why she has rejected several offers of sex-comedy films.

Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has turned down film offers one after the other. There was a time when Radhika was known for giving bold photoshoots and bold scenes in films. But now the actress has refused to do a film in the sex-comedy genre. In a recent interview, Radhika spoke about how she does not have a problem with the genre but feels that it is a subject that can sometimes be offensive toward women.

During one of her recent interviews, Radhika Apte reportedly said that after she did ‘Badlapur’ with actor Varun Dhawan, she was offered several roles in sex-comedy films which she turned down. Explaining the reason behind it, Radhika said that though she does not mind the genre, she does have an issue with the objectification of women.

Radhika Apte, who was seen in the 2015 film ‘Hunterrr’, said that the film can be called a sex-comedy genre, adding that the scenes in such films can be very degrading for women, which is why she has been turning down the offers, reportedly.

Furthermore, Radhika Apte reportedly said that if one reads the script, one knows what is being talked about in the film or the jokes that have been made. She said that although she doesn’t mind films where a chauvinist male is making fun of a woman, she can’t be a part of such films.

Radhika Apte also reportedly said that several filmmakers refused to cast her in their films for sexist reasons. Per media reports, she claimed that since other actresses had big lips and breasts, she was rejected for characters, and got told that since the others looked sexier, reportedly. Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was last seen in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ which hit the theatres in September.

