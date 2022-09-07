Malaika Arora looks SEXY in sports bra, tight yoga pants; flaunts cleavage, midriff

Actor Malaika Arora is known to slay her athleisure. She is often seen sporting the trendiest of outfits for her workout. Yet again, on Wednesday, the actor looked her fittest best as she flaunted her toned body in a black sports bra and matching tight yoga pants. Malaika was clicked by the paparazzi outside diva yoga, her studio where she regularly goes for her fitness.

Actor Malaika Arora is one of the favourite celebrities of the paparazzi. Every time she steps out, the actor is papped by the photographers who wait to capture her through their lenses. Not just the paps, but Malaika is also the favourite of the fashion police; thanks to her stunning wardrobe, she never fails to impress in anything that she wears. However, despite her hot looks and impressive fashion, the actor also often becomes a target of the trolls.

Malaika Arora was spotted outside Diva Yoga in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood, where she goes for her yoga session. She was seen sporting a black coloured sports bra and matching tight yoga pants. While Malaika looked her hottest best in this athleisure, the actor was unfortunately trolled for the same. ALSO READ: Alia Bhat’s latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer, distressed denims

The pictures showed Malaika Arora flaunting her cleavage and the midriff in her athleisure. The tight yoga pants also showed off the actor’s stunning figure. ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father shares her and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding pics with a message

Apart from the pictures, a video of Malaika Arora from her Diva Yoga visit on Wednesday made its way to social media. The actor was seen walking toward the yoga studio. The video of her walk is what has gone viral on social media, with many trying to poke fun at the actor’s walk.

