Alia Bhat’s latest addition to her pregnancy wardrobe is lavender blazer, distressed denims
Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt has been slaying her maternity fashion, glimpses of which she continues to drop during her upcoming film’s promotions. The actor, added another leaf to her maternity collection as she was seen slaying it in a lavender blazer, distressed blue denim jeans and peppy heels.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been touring the country for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. The couple was in the national capital on Wednesday for the film’s promotions, where they interacted with the media. Ranbir and Alia were accompanied by their best friend and Brahmastra’s director, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. For the film’s promotions, Alia was seen slaying it in yet another outfit, upping the maternity fashion game.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt, who will soon be delivering her first with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, has been nailing the pregnancy fashion like none other. Alia’s pregnancy game is all about chic ensembles.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Whether it is about wearing a stunning ethnic outfit or mini dresses, Alia’s fashion speaks volumes about the plethora of silhouettes that her maternity wardrobe is filled with.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
For the press conference that Alia Bhatt attended in New Delhi on Wednesday, the mommy-to-be opted for a white top and distressed jeans. She paired her top with a lavender blazer and completed the look with peppy heels.
Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor travelled to Ujjain on Tuesday to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal. However, the actors could not do so because of the protests that were held by the members of Bajrang Dal, who showed black flags to Ranbir over his 2012 statement where he said, “I am a big Beef guy”. Brahmastra, also starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will hit the theatres on Friday, September 9.