Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father shares her and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding pics with a message

    Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, shared throwback images from her and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s marriage. With the pictures, Prabhu also wrote a message saying “it doesn’t exist anymore”.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu father shares her and Naga Chaitanya wedding pics with a message drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Two of the most popular actors from the South film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, were known as the power couple of South Cinema. The couple got married in the year 2017, only to part ways in 2021 – ending their four years of marriage.

    Recently, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, shared pictures from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding on his social media. The post that Prabhu shared on his Facebook account, has gone viral. Along with the picture, Samantha’s father also wrote a post that addressed their divorce.

    In the wedding picture that Samantha Ruth Prabhu;’s father shared, the actress is seen in a white gown while Naga Chaitanya is seen in a black tuxedo suit. Both held each other’s hands as they posed for the pictures.

    ALSO READ: Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Sharing the pictures, Joseph Prabhu wrote in the caption, “Long long ago, there was a story., and it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter.” Check out his post here:

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu father shares her and Naga Chaitanya wedding pics with a message drb

    (Image: Joseph Prabhu/Facebook)

    Talking about the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be going to be soon in a horror and science-fiction film. The first look of this film titled 'Yashoda' was released a few days ago. Apart from that, Samantha will also be seen in ‘Kushi’, her first pan-India film in which she has been paired opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra will be hit or flop? Here’s what the box office prediction say

    Meanwhile, for Naga Chaitanya, the actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The pan-India release of Aamir Khan Productions marked the debut of the South actor in the Hindi film industry. Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’, however, turned out to be a flop at the box office. The film faced a major backlash for some old statements of Aamir and the film’s leading lady, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)

    AEW all elite wrestling: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?-ayh

    AEW: Is CM Punk getting fired after All Out press conference criticisms and shoot backstage fight?

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy Here is what Urfi Javed has to say drb

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Here's what Urfi Javed has to say

    Brahmastra will be hit or flop Here is what the box office prediction say drb

    Brahmastra will be hit or flop? Here’s what the box office prediction say

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report RBA

    Puri Jagannadh to vacate Mumbai flat post Vijay Deverakonda's Liger loss; read report

    Recent Stories

    Dutch city of Haarlem becomes world's first to ban meat ads due to climate concerns - adt

    Dutch city of Haarlem becomes world's first to ban meat ads due to climate concerns

    No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan AJR

    No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next 2 years, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

    football europa league Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United vs Real Sociedad Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update snt

    Will Cristiano Ronaldo start for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag gives ultimate update

    Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma suffers leg injury; undergoes rehab (WATCH VIDEO)

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products AJR

    Centre to issue guidelines for social media influencers; declaration to be must for endorsing products

    Recent Videos

    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon