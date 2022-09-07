Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father shares her and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding pics with a message

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, shared throwback images from her and ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s marriage. With the pictures, Prabhu also wrote a message saying “it doesn’t exist anymore”.

Two of the most popular actors from the South film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, were known as the power couple of South Cinema. The couple got married in the year 2017, only to part ways in 2021 – ending their four years of marriage.

Recently, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s father, Joseph Prabhu, shared pictures from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s wedding on his social media. The post that Prabhu shared on his Facebook account, has gone viral. Along with the picture, Samantha’s father also wrote a post that addressed their divorce.

In the wedding picture that Samantha Ruth Prabhu;’s father shared, the actress is seen in a white gown while Naga Chaitanya is seen in a black tuxedo suit. Both held each other’s hands as they posed for the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Joseph Prabhu wrote in the caption, “Long long ago, there was a story., and it doesn’t exist anymore! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter.” Check out his post here:

(Image: Joseph Prabhu/Facebook)

Talking about the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be going to be soon in a horror and science-fiction film. The first look of this film titled 'Yashoda' was released a few days ago. Apart from that, Samantha will also be seen in ‘Kushi’, her first pan-India film in which she has been paired opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, for Naga Chaitanya, the actor was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The pan-India release of Aamir Khan Productions marked the debut of the South actor in the Hindi film industry. Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’, however, turned out to be a flop at the box office. The film faced a major backlash for some old statements of Aamir and the film’s leading lady, Kareena Kapoor Khan.