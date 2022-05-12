Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata leaked online. The film also features Keerthy Suresh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP), Mahesh Babu's most awaited Telugu actioner, has been struck by internet piracy. According to many sources, the complete HD movie is accessible for free download on a variety of torrent sites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, and Onlinemoviewatches.



Within hours of its theatrical premiere today, the Mahesh Babu starrer was leaked online. According to reports, the movie is now accessible for free online viewing in HD quality on numerous torrent sites and telegram channels, including the renowned Tamilrockers.



These terrible portals are renowned for leaking major regional, Bollywood, and Hollywood films, causing enormous commercial disruption. Previously, films such as RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Manga



Uppena, a Telugu romantic drama film, was pirated online in HD quality last year on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans