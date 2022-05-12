Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata HD movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

    First Published May 12, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarkaru Vaari Paata leaked online. The film also features Keerthy Suresh

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP), Mahesh Babu's most awaited Telugu actioner, has been struck by internet piracy. According to many sources, the complete HD movie is accessible for free download on a variety of torrent sites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, and Onlinemoviewatches.
     

    Within hours of its theatrical premiere today, the Mahesh Babu starrer was leaked online. According to reports, the movie is now accessible for free online viewing in HD quality on numerous torrent sites and telegram channels, including the renowned Tamilrockers.
     

    These terrible portals are renowned for leaking major regional, Bollywood, and Hollywood films, causing enormous commercial disruption. Previously, films such as RRR, Attack, Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak, Shyam Singha Roy, Bangarraju, DJ Tillu, Khiladi, Rowdy Boys, Good Luck Sakhi, Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Manga
     

    Uppena, a Telugu romantic drama film, was pirated online in HD quality last year on Tamilrockers, Telegram, MovieRulz, and other torrent sites. Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh star in the actioner, which also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh act in the key roles of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram wrote and directed the film. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment produced it. Also Read: Does Mahabharata inspire 'The Avengers' ? Here's what Kangana Ranaut feels

