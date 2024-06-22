'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan fondly recalled her Kedarnath co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, highlighting their bond and his significant influence on her debut. She shared memories of Sushant’s support on set, attributing much of her success and the praise she received for Kedarnath to his guidance and encouragement

Sara Ali Khan recently reminisced about her Kedarnath co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, in an interview, sharing heartfelt memories from their time together on set. Kedarnath, Sara's debut film, holds a special place for her and her fans, largely due to her bond with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara often reflects on her experiences with Sushant through social media, even four years after the film's release. In her conversation with Mid-Day, Sara was asked to recall some of her fondest memories with Sushant. After a thoughtful pause, she shared that there were numerous cherished moments. She recounted an instance on set when director Abhishek Kapoor was in a hurry, and she struggled with understanding how to perform a particular scene. Sara approached Sushant for help, and he graciously demonstrated the scene for her, which she then mimicked.

Sara credited Sushant for much of her success in the film, including her Hindi-speaking skills and her curiosity. She expressed that any praise she received for Kedarnath was because of Sushant’s guidance and support. In her words, “Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, is just all him. I can’t give him a memory,” highlighting the deep impact Sushant had on her debut and her growth as an actress.

