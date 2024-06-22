Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

    In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan fondly recalled her Kedarnath co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, highlighting their bond and his significant influence on her debut. She shared memories of Sushant’s support on set, attributing much of her success and the praise she received for Kedarnath to his guidance and encouragement

    I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for Kedarnath ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Sara Ali Khan recently reminisced about her Kedarnath co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput, in an interview, sharing heartfelt memories from their time together on set. Kedarnath, Sara's debut film, holds a special place for her and her fans, largely due to her bond with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Sara often reflects on her experiences with Sushant through social media, even four years after the film's release. In her conversation with Mid-Day, Sara was asked to recall some of her fondest memories with Sushant. After a thoughtful pause, she shared that there were numerous cherished moments. She recounted an instance on set when director Abhishek Kapoor was in a hurry, and she struggled with understanding how to perform a particular scene. Sara approached Sushant for help, and he graciously demonstrated the scene for her, which she then mimicked.

    ALSO READ: 'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Sara credited Sushant for much of her success in the film, including her Hindi-speaking skills and her curiosity. She expressed that any praise she received for Kedarnath was because of Sushant’s guidance and support. In her words, “Any love I have gotten for Kedarnath, and it’s a lot, is just all him. I can’t give him a memory,” highlighting the deep impact Sushant had on her debut and her growth as an actress.

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG

    'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader AJR

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan AJR

    Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka cops accuse Pavithra Gowda of instigating, Darshan of executing plan

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday ATG

    GOAT update: Second single from movie 'Chinna Chinna Kangal' releasing on Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday

    Recent Stories

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2 AJR

    Delhi water crisis: Long queues persist at tankers as Atishi's hunger strike enters day 2

    Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Inside actor Darshan and gang's escape plan

    MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH) AJR

    MP SHOCKER! Woman assaulted publicly with a stick in Dhar as bystanders film act, 1 held (WATCH)

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG

    'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Power outage scheduled on June 23,24 in THESE areas; check details

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon