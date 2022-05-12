Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu was released today in theatres (May 12). Parasuram Petla has directed the commercial drama and Mahesh Babu is rumoured to be playing a never-before-seen mass role in Petla.

Even though Mahesh Babu's character has different hues, speculations say that he was given a fashionable makeover for the film. Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

S. Thaman created Sarkaru Vaari Paata's soundtrack, and several songs from the film have already become chartbusters. Meanwhile, the first Twitter reviews from fans and moviegoers have begun to stream in. Fans praise Mahesh Babu's performance in the film, calling it the "ideal summer blockbuster."

"First Half fully entertainment second half @urstrulyMahesh anna Rampage A perfect Summer Blockbuster #SVPMaina #SarkaruVaariPaata," wrote a Twitter user. "Super entertainment movie . #SarkaruVaariPaata full of comedy from #MaheshBabu .Delivered a movie with good message to the society and the people.#SVPMaina #SVP," wrote another. "#SarkaruVaariPaata done with the movie in Germany, Its a outstanding performance done by Mahesh sir.its a trendsetter in mahesh Style fights dialogues love and its a realitymovie with action love comedy drama #svp #SVPMaina #MaheshBabu," tweeted a fan.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu took part in the famous #Whatshappening Twitter trend to promote his flick. Mahesh was dressed casually in the Twitter video, replying to lighthearted queries like "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a tweet?" "I think my fans are going to have a fun this summer," the Telugu diva stated.

Mahesh was also asked who he would like to follow on Twitter, to which he said that he would like to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on the site so that he could follow her.

Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame plays the female protagonist, and her chemistry with Mahesh Babu is touted to be one of the film's key attractions.