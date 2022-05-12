Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans

    Mahesh Babu is believed to play a never-before-seen mass character in the film directed by Parasuram Petla. Read twitter review
     

    Sarkaru Vaari Paata review: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh's chemistry loved by fans RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 12, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu was released today in theatres (May 12). Parasuram Petla has directed the commercial drama and Mahesh Babu is rumoured to be playing a never-before-seen mass role in Petla. 

    Even though Mahesh Babu's character has different hues, speculations say that he was given a fashionable makeover for the film. Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. 

    Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Day 27: Will Yash’s film cross Rs 425 crores in Hindi?

    S. Thaman created Sarkaru Vaari Paata's soundtrack, and several songs from the film have already become chartbusters. Meanwhile, the first Twitter reviews from fans and moviegoers have begun to stream in. Fans praise Mahesh Babu's performance in the film, calling it the "ideal summer blockbuster."

    "First Half fully entertainment second half @urstrulyMahesh anna Rampage A perfect Summer Blockbuster #SVPMaina #SarkaruVaariPaata," wrote a Twitter user. "Super entertainment movie . #SarkaruVaariPaata full of comedy from #MaheshBabu .Delivered a movie with good message to the society and the people.#SVPMaina #SVP," wrote another. "#SarkaruVaariPaata done with the movie in Germany, Its a outstanding performance done by Mahesh sir.its a trendsetter in mahesh Style fights dialogues love and its a realitymovie with action love comedy drama #svp #SVPMaina #MaheshBabu," tweeted a fan. 

    Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu took part in the famous #Whatshappening Twitter trend to promote his flick. Mahesh was dressed casually in the Twitter video, replying to lighthearted queries like "Describe Sarkaru Vaari Paata in a tweet?" "I think my fans are going to have a fun this summer," the Telugu diva stated.

    Mahesh was also asked who he would like to follow on Twitter, to which he said that he would like to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on the site so that he could follow her.

    Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame plays the female protagonist, and her chemistry with Mahesh Babu is touted to be one of the film's key attractions.

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 9:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's zigzag hook step better? - gps

    Kartik Aaryan or Kili Paul, who did Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s zigzag hook step better?

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards 70th birthday at his 2nd Happiest place-ayh

    Masaba Gupta celebrates father Viv Richards' 70th birthday at his 2nd "Happiest" place

    KGF Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video - gps

    KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash scared his son by doing this; watch the adorable video

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman roped in snt

    IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Recent Stories

    Why is IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know RBA

    Why are IPL 2022 star MS Dhoni and Nayanthara in news? Here's what we know

    Disha Patani's no-makeup look will SHOCK you; check out her latest Instagram selfie RBA

    Pictures: Disha Patani's no-makeup look will SHOCK you; check out her latest Instagram selfie

    Unseen video of Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone; fans don't miss it (Watch) RBA

    Unseen video of Jacqueline Fernandez, '365 Days' star Michele Morrone; fans don't miss it (Watch)

    5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary drb

    5 controversies of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Chaudhary

    Hollywood Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week drb

    Madonna to Gigi Hadid, stars that went wild and nude this week

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon