    Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles as she poses with would-be husband Zaheer Iqbal in LATEST pictures from Mehendi

    Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, are set to wed on June 23, with pre-wedding celebrations already underway. The couple recently hosted an intimate Mehendi ceremony, attended by family and friends, where a joyful photo of Sonakshi in red ethnic wear and Zaheer in a floral kurta surfaced. Despite initial reports of a private wedding, many Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend

    Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, are set to get married on June 23. Their pre-wedding festivities have already started, with an intimate Mehendi ceremony recently taking place, attended by family and close friends. A new photo from the ceremony shows Sonakshi and Zaheer smiling as they pose for a selfie with friends. Sonakshi looks stunning in red ethnic attire, while Zaheer sports a stylish floral print kurta with a low neckline.

    Another photo shared by Zaheer’s sister, Sanam Ratansi, from the Mehendi ceremony shows Sonakshi holding Zaheer close as they pose with their families and close friends.

    In a recent interview, Shatrughan Sinha addressed rumors about his daughter’s wedding, criticizing those spreading false information. He expressed pride and fondness for Sonakshi, reaffirming his support and presence at the wedding. "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I’m very proud of and immensely fond of,” Shatrughan told Times Now.com/Zoom. “She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

    ALSO READ: 'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

    Despite initial reports suggesting an intimate wedding, it has been learned that the event will feature numerous Bollywood celebrities. Close friends of the couple, such as actors Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma, are expected to attend. Salman Khan has also received an invitation, along with Sonakshi's co-stars from "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar," including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal Mehta.

