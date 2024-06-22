Thalapathy Vijay birthday: GOAT teaser dropped; actor performs high-octane stunts [WATCH]

On Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday, director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look of their sci-fi action film, "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT). Featuring Vijay in dual roles, the film explores time travel

Director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sci-fi action film, "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), on Vijay's 50th birthday. This film features Vijay in dual roles: a middle-aged nerdy man and a young, cool guy, sparking speculation that they may be the same character from different time periods.

The film recently wrapped up its Kerala schedule and will next be filmed in Dubai, where Vijay has already headed to shoot an action sequence. The Dubai schedule is expected to continue after which the team will return to India. Previous filming locations include Hyderabad, Chennai, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Pondicherry.

Despite excitement for GOAT, fans are saddened by the possibility that this might be one of Vijay's final films. In February, he founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced his retirement from acting to focus on his political career. Reports suggest he will appear in one more film after GOAT before retiring.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles as she poses with would-be husband Zaheer Iqbal in LATEST pictures from Mehendi

In April, an official poster was released showing Vijay with a salt-and-pepper look, glasses, a bomb blast in Europe, and a passport with many visa stamps, indicating the film's diverse settings. The poster also revealed the film's release date: September 5

Latest Videos