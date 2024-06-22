Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thalapathy Vijay birthday: GOAT teaser dropped; actor performs high-octane stunts [WATCH]

    On Thalapathy Vijay's 50th birthday, director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look of their sci-fi action film, "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT). Featuring Vijay in dual roles, the film explores time travel

    Thalapathy Vijay birthday: GOAT teaser dropped; actor performs high-octane stunts [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 22, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Director Venkat Prabhu unveiled the first look of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming sci-fi action film, "The Greatest of All Time" (GOAT), on Vijay's 50th birthday. This film features Vijay in dual roles: a middle-aged nerdy man and a young, cool guy, sparking speculation that they may be the same character from different time periods.

    The film recently wrapped up its Kerala schedule and will next be filmed in Dubai, where Vijay has already headed to shoot an action sequence. The Dubai schedule is expected to continue after which the team will return to India. Previous filming locations include Hyderabad, Chennai, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Pondicherry.

    Despite excitement for GOAT, fans are saddened by the possibility that this might be one of Vijay's final films. In February, he founded the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced his retirement from acting to focus on his political career. Reports suggest he will appear in one more film after GOAT before retiring.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles as she poses with would-be husband Zaheer Iqbal in LATEST pictures from Mehendi

    In April, an official poster was released showing Vijay with a salt-and-pepper look, glasses, a bomb blast in Europe, and a passport with many visa stamps, indicating the film's diverse settings. The poster also revealed the film's release date: September 5

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2024, 4:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles as she poses with would-be husband Zaheer Iqbal in LATEST pictures from Mehendi ATG

    Sonakshi Sinha is all smiles as she poses with would-be husband Zaheer Iqbal in LATEST pictures from Mehendi

    I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for Kedarnath ATG

    'I can't give him a memory...', Sara Ali Khan credits Sushant Singh Rajput for the love she got for Kedarnath

    Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident ATG

    'Do you agree....', Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anu Kapoor's comment on her slap incident

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader AJR

    Thalapathy Vijay's birthday: A journey from child actor to beloved political leader

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details AJR

    Actor Suriya calls for prohibition policy, calls Tamil Nadu hooch case 'alarming'; check details

    Recent Stories

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH) AJR

    Chaos at Atishi's hunger strike site, slogans raised against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Karnataka: Son fatally stabs father as domestic dispute turns deadly in Shivamogga

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game osf

    Euro 2024: England's Luke Shaw injury concerns persist ahead of Slovenia game

    Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and 3 other accused sent to judicial custody until July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Connectivity commerce collaboration: PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH) AJR

    'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon