Does Mahabharata inspire 'The Avengers' ? Here's what Kangana Ranaut feels

    First Published May 12, 2022, 1:33 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut believes that superhero films made in the West are influenced by the Vedas, drawing parallels between The Avengers and The Mahabharat.

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is preparing to premiere her upcoming film, Dhaakad. This Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai-directed film will feature her in action. Kangana Ranaut has drawn parallels between Western superhero flicks and how the Vedas influence them to promote the film. In fact, she claims that the Mahabharata influenced The Avengers.
     

    The actress was asked what strategy she would use if she had to portray a superhero in the future. "I feel the West takes from our mythology a lot," Kangana told TOI. When I look at their superheroes, I see similarities between their armour and Karan's armour from the Mahabharata, and Thor swinging the hammer to Hanumanji and his gada (mace)."
     

    "The Avengers, I believe, was also influenced by the Mahabharata. Although their visual style differs, the beginnings of these superhero stories are heavily influenced by our Vedas. They are also aware of this. Similarly, I'd like to create something unique, and why restrict myself to Western inspiration?" the actress said.

    Kangana also discussed Dhaakad, revealing that she was taken aback when director Razneesh read the script to her. "It was a 90 percent no for Dhaakad for me because I thought I wouldn't be able to pull it off," Kangana Ranaut remarked. Because of my previous martial arts experience, I received a 10% favourable response. For a few days, I didn't respond to Razy."
     

    "Even though I wasn't persuaded that making Dhaakad was the correct choice, the old goal of pulling off a big concept action picture for Hindi cinema took me over," she admitted when asked what motivated her to say yes. Razy was instrumental in persuading me, and our producer, Sohail Maklai, was also instrumental. He told me that we would only give it our all. The conviction of the director and producer gives you courage." Also Read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar movie review: Ranveer Singh is MISCAST, can be called 'Boring Old Story'

    Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee also play key parts in Dhaakad. The film is planned to hit theatres on May 20th, clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Also Read: Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

