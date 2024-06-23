'Mystery, thrill, something wild': Suresh Gopi unveils first look poster of his next 'Varaaham'

Actor and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism, Suresh Gopi, unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam film 'Varaaham' on Saturday (June 22). The film is directed by Sanal V Devan and produced by Maverik Movies Pvt Ltd in association with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainments.

Suresh Gopi personally revealed the new poster for "Varaaham," giving fans a glimpse into the mysterious world of the film. The First Look poster showcases Suresh Gopi in a stylish look, wearing dark shades and surrounded by shadows. The caption on the original post described the film as embodying elements of mystery, thrill, and a touch of wildness.

"Varaaham," directed by Sanal V Devan, marks his second directorial effort following his debut with "Kunjamminis Hospital" last year. The film's storyline is crafted by Jithu K Jayan and Manu C Kumar, known for directing "Sesham Mikeil Fathima," who also handles the screenplay and dialogues for "Varaaham."

The film "Varaaham" features Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a significant role. The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Navya Nair, Sreejith Ravi, Sarayu, Indrans, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and Prachi Tehlan, known for her role in "Mamangam."

"Varaaham" is produced by Maverik Movies Pvt Ltd in association with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainments. The film's technical crew features cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Mansoor Muthutty, and composer Rahul Raj.

Aside from his political role as the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi has several acting commitments lined up. He is set to portray an advocate in Pravin Narayanan's debut film "JSK," alongside Anupama Parameswaran. Additionally, his long-awaited project "Ottakomban," under the banner of MammoottyKampany and three other films produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, are also in various stages of development.



