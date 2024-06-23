Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Vladimir Putin waves goodbye to Kim Jong-un through window of private jet as he departs North Korea

    Vladimir Putin waved goodbye to Kim Jong-un through the window of his private jet as he completed his state visit to North Korea earlier this week. The two leaders spent more than 10 hours together during the one-day visit, according to TASS news agency.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    A video where Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen waving goodbye to North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un has gone viral on social media. The UK-based Daily Mail was the first to reveal the footage, which seems to have been taken as Putin's presidential jet was leaving Pyongyang following the conclusion of his official visit earlier this week.

    North Korea's Kim Jong Un asserted that their alliance promoted "peace and stability" in the Asia-Pacific region, while Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that Moscow and Pyongyang were against "US hegemony."

    The rare state visit is the first time in over two decades that Putin has set foot in the nation whose leader is considered an international pariah.

    Concern has been expressed not just in the West and in Ukraine but also in South Korea about the expanding partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea is allegedly giving missiles and ammunition to Russia so that it may fire on Ukraine, according to the US and its allies. Ukraine has also reported discovering pieces of North Korean ordnance on the front lines.
