Are Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh related to Dilip Kumar? Read on

Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is Bollywood royalty. She descended from Rabindranath Tagore and the Nawab of Pataudi.
However, did you know that she is linked to actor Dilip Kumar? Dilip Kumar and Sara enjoy a particular bond because of Sara's maternal grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana.
Sara was conversing with Mid-Day when she discovered that Rukhsana Sultana was the sister of Begum Para, who was married to Nasir Khan, Dilip Kumar's brother.
Sara asked, “Am I Dilip Kumar’s relative? I’m the relative of Dilip Kumar. I love it. I’m going to tell people today.:"
"I’m going to walk around telling everyone, hey, you know what, I’m related to Dilip Kumar.”
“My grandmother passed away when I was 9 months old. So, I know nothing but just tremendous loss. I just know that she always had red lipstick on and her lovely sunglasses."
"She used to practise yoga and was a healthy individual. She liked Paris, history, and culture"
"Which gives me a lot of FOMO since I believe I would have relished and valued growing up with someone like her."
"Also, I would have given my mother a lot more help because she has done everything on her own."