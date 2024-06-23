Elon Musk welcomed 12th child earlier this year, third with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: Report

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), has reportedly become a father for the 12th time.

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, and owner of the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), has reportedly become a father for the 12th time. The news, which had been kept under wraps, was recently uncovered by Bloomberg.

The latest addition to Musk's family was reportedly born earlier this year with the assistance of Shivon Zilis, a top manager at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company also founded by Musk. The couple successfully concealed the birth of their child until journalists brought the matter to light.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has fathered at least 12 children, with six of them born in the past five years. This includes three children with the singer Grimes and three with Zilis. The identity and details of the newest child, including their name and gender, remain undisclosed.

An insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the baby was born earlier this year. Neither Zilis nor Musk have commented on the news.

"This child was born earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter who are speaking only on condition of anonymity. Zilis declined to comment, and Musk did not respond to inquiries," the article read.

Elon Musk is known for his preference for maintaining privacy regarding his children's lives. Although he occasionally shares glimpses of his family, he often refrains from discussing personal matters publicly.

Musk welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just a month before the birth of his daughter Exa Dark Sideræl with then-partner Grimes via surrogate.

At the time, Musk expressed to Page Six his desire to have "as many [children] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father." He reiterated this sentiment in 2022, tweeting, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces, by far."

Musk also shares sons Techno Mechanicus and X AE A-XII with Grimes, who is currently suing him over parental rights to their three children. Despite the ongoing custody battle, the SpaceX founder is frequently seen with his four-year-old son, including at events like the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

Additionally, Musk has twins Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Musk. Tragically, their first child passed away at 10 weeks old in 2002.

The recent revelation adds another chapter to Musk's growing family legacy.

Latest Videos