Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hat-trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH)

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on June 23 said it has achieved a third consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle Landing Experiment by demonstrating the autonomous landing capability of the launch vehicle under more challenging conditions. 
     

    Hat trick for Pushpak: ISRO nails autonomous landing experiment of Reusable Launch Vehicle (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2024, 10:14 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully conducted the third and final Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX). RLV LEX-03 was the name of the mission, which took place at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

    With more difficult release circumstances and strong wind, the RLV LEX-03 mission proved the RLV's capacity to land on its own. At a height of 4.5 kilometres, the winged vehicle, called Pushpak, was deployed from an Indian Air Force Chinook chopper.

    Pushpak autonomously carried out cross-range correction manoeuvres, approached the runway, and accomplished a crisp horizontal landing at the runway centerline from a release location 4.5 kilometres from the runway.

    This mission simulated the approach and landing interface and high-speed landing conditions for a vehicle returning from space, reaffirming ISRO’s expertise in acquiring the most critical technologies required for the development of a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV).

    The advanced guidance algorithm catering to longitudinal and lateral plane error corrections, which is essential for the future Orbital Re-entry Mission, has been validated, ISRO said in a statement.

    The LEX-02 mission's winged body and flying systems were repurposed for the RLV-LEX-03 mission, showcasing ISRO's resilient design capacity to reuse flight components over several missions. The Indian Air Force, many ISRO centres, and other organisations worked together on this operation.

    ISRO Chairman S Somanath commended the group for their continued success in handling missions of this magnitude. The Director of VSSC, Dr. S. Unnikrishnan Nair, stated that ISRO's trust in the vital technologies needed for upcoming orbital re-entry missions is increased by this continuous success.
     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-657 June 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-657 June 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Over 1500 candidates to retake NEET UG today centre orders CBI probe top updates gcw

    Over 1500 candidates to retake NEET-UG today, Centre orders CBI probe | Top Updates

    KSEB busts fake news on Kerala having highest electricity rate in India anr

    KSEB busts fake news on Kerala having highest electricity rate in India

    Suraj Revanna, JD(S) leader and Prajwal Revanna's brother, arrested in alleged sex scandal case gcw

    After Prajwal Revanna, now brother Suraj arrested for alleged 'unnatural sex' with party worker

    Kerala: Power bank found in 'naivedyam' at Guruvayur temple; probe begins anr

    Kerala: Power bank found in 'naivedyam' at Guruvayur temple; probe begins

    Recent Stories

    Are Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh related to Dilip Kumar? Read on RBA

    Are Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh related to Dilip Kumar? Read on

    Elon Musk welcomed 12th child earlier this year, third with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: Report snt

    Elon Musk welcomed 12th child earlier this year, third with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: Report

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-657 June 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-657 June 23 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    WA TCH: Vladimir Putin waves goodbye to Kim Jong-un through window of private jet as he departs North Korea video goes viral gcw

    WATCH: Vladimir Putin waves goodbye to Kim Jong-un through window of private jet as he departs North Korea

    Shah Rukh Khan as Dawood Ibrahim? Ram Gopal Varma once wanted King Khan to play gangster role in his film RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan as Dawood Ibrahim? Ram Gopal Varma once wanted King Khan to play gangster role in his film

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon