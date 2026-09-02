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Loved Hanuman Ansh? Here Are Neem Karoli Baba’s Best Quotes on Life That Will Change the Way You Think
The blockbuster movie Hanusnam Ansh has successfully managed to win hearts and leave the cash registers ringing. If you too were touched by the movie, then you must learn about these few quotes by Neem Karoli Baba.
Hanuman Ansh winning hearts!
Hanuman Ansh, the 2026 Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has turned into a major box-office success. The film has surprised audiences with its strong run in theatres, with fans praising its devotional theme and story. If the film has left you curious to know more about Neem Karoli Baba, whose life inspired the story, here are five of his quotes on life that are worth knowing.
You Do Not Need to Leave Ordinary Life to Become Spiritual
Many people think that you have to leave your ordinary, day-to-day life to get closer to God. But Neem Karoli Baba begged to differ.
Do not let anger control you, even if you are right
We often act out in anger, and we need to take care of ourselves, pause, and think straight before reacting.
Serve Everyone: Spirituality Must Become Action
Neem Karoli Baba always encouraged his followers to act with love and integrity, while inspiring them to be spiritually oriented in their actions.
Tell the Truth, Even When Truth Costs You Something
Let us tell you that when Ram Dass once faced the possibility of financial loss while correcting something already printed, Maharaj-ji reportedly insisted that what was known to be untrue had to be corrected and owned.
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