Hanuman Ansh, the 2026 Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, has turned into a major box-office success. The film has surprised audiences with its strong run in theatres, with fans praising its devotional theme and story. If the film has left you curious to know more about Neem Karoli Baba, whose life inspired the story, here are five of his quotes on life that are worth knowing.