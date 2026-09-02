Awarapan OTT Release: Awarapan 2 has made a strong impact at the box office, and fans are already waiting for its OTT premiere. Here’s everything you need to know about the Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer’s streaming plans

Awarapan 2 has completed its theatrical release, and the next big question among fans is when they will be able to watch the film from home. While the makers have not announced an official OTT premiere date yet, the streaming platform has reportedly been confirmed.

The Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The platform's name was revealed in the film's opening credits, although an exact streaming date is still awaited.

Considering the usual theatrical-to-OTT window of around 45 to 60 days, Awarapan 2 could arrive on the platform sometime in late September or early October 2026. However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement before marking their calendars.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Performance

Awarapan 2 opened in cinemas on August 14, 2026, and has managed to connect strongly with its target audience. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has maintained solid momentum at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 94.37 crore nett in India during its first four days. It also remained steady after its opening weekend, earning Rs 10.06 crore nett on Monday.

With its theatrical run continuing, Awarapan 2 is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore mark. If it crosses the milestone, the film will become Emraan Hashmi's first solo Rs 100 crore grosser.

Awarapan 2 Cast, Director And Music

Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi in the lead, with Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, while Bilal Siddiqui and Sanjay Masoom have worked on the screenplay and writing.

Vishnu Rao is the cinematographer, and Devendra Murdeshwar is credited with the editing. The film's music has been put together by several composers, including Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Jeet Gannguli, Akhil Sachdeva and Wasif Ahmad.

As fans await the official OTT announcement, the film's strong theatrical performance has only increased curiosity around its digital premiere.