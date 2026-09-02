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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Final Contestants List Revealed! Meet All 16 Celebrities Entering the House
The wait is almost over! Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 kicks off in just four days. We've got the final list of the 16 contestants who are all set to enter the house.
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Image Credit : youtube/@StarMaaOfficial
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is going to be extra special
The 10th season of Bigg Boss Telugu is just four days away, starting next Sunday evening. Preparations are in full swing, and shooting has reportedly begun. Host Nagarjuna's promos promise this season will be extra special, with '10 times the entertainment'. From the house design to the tasks, everything is new, building up major excitement among fans.
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Image Credit : youtube/@StarMaaOfficial
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 kicks off with 16 contestants
This season, the show is starting with 16 contestants. Unlike before, when many were unknown influencers, this time they've picked mostly familiar faces from the entertainment world. The buzz is that 10 will be celebrities and 6 will be commoners, making for a solid mix.
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Image Credit : debjani insta
Here are the celebrity contestants
The celebrity lineup is creating a lot of buzz online. Names like Temper Vamsi, Ram Prasad, Jabardasth Naresh, Adith (Trigun), Anchor Varshini Soundarajan, Mukesh Gowda, Krishnudu, actress Chaitra Rai, Sudheer Reddy, and Debjani are reportedly confirmed. If this list is true, we can expect a house full of glamour, comedy, and some serious fights!
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Image Credit : instagram/@singer_jhansi
These are the commoners who are coming to the house
From the commoners' side, Singer Jhansi, Rohit, Shalini, Srishti Vyakaranam, Navarasalu RK, and RJ Charan are said to be entering the house. These six contestants are reportedly quite strong and ready to give the celebrities a tough fight in tasks and arguments. It looks like the show is going to be on a whole new level this time!
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Image Credit : youtube/@StarMaaOfficial
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 starts with Nagarjuna as host
Akkineni Nagarjuna is back to host Bigg Boss Telugu 10. He has been the face of the show for seven years, taking over from Season 3 after NTR and Nani. While he faced some criticism for his hosting style in the past, reports suggest he will be much stricter this time. He seems determined to make this season a massive hit.
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