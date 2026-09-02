Shobhinav Satya is grabbing attention for portraying spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba in ‘Hanuman Ansh’. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor, his role, and his journey in the entertainment industry.

Shobhinav Satya has been garnering attention for his portrayal of Neem Karoli Baba in the recently released film ‘Hanuman Ansh’. His performance as the revered spiritual figure has sparked curiosity among viewers, with many searching to know more about the actor behind the role.

Shobhinav Satya is an actor known for his work in the Hindi entertainment industry. While he has largely remained away from the mainstream spotlight, his appearance in ‘Hanuman Ansh’ has brought him wider recognition.

In the film, Satya portrays Neem Karoli Baba, the spiritual teacher and devotee associated with Lord Hanuman. The character holds significance in the story as the film explores themes of faith, devotion and spirituality.

Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji, was a renowned Indian spiritual teacher and devotee of Lord Hanuman. He became widely known for his teachings on love, service and devotion, and his influence extended beyond India.

With ‘Hanuman Ansh’, Shobhinav Satya has taken on a character rooted in spirituality and faith, making his portrayal an important part of the film. His performance has also introduced the actor to audiences who may not have been familiar with his earlier work.