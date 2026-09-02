Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'VIBE', an action-comedy, releases on September 18. The trailer reveals Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as friends on a dangerous mission, with Preity G Zinta also starring. The film promises humour, action, and music.

Kunal Kemmu is all set to bring his latest directorial 'VIBE', a high-stakes action-comedy packed with humour, action and music, to the big screen on September 18. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, which introduces Kunal and Sparsh Shrivastava as two friends caught in a dangerous mission.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they are thrust into a dangerous mission, testing their friendship and survival instincts. Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, 'VIBE' stars Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, with Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles.

The trailer introduces Hardik, played by Kunal Kemmu, and Bugs, portrayed by Sparsh Shrivastava, two ordinary friends who suddenly find themselves forced to step up as heroes when the nation faces a looming danger, as per the press release.

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The duo, who are unprepared for the mission and completely out of their depth, are pushed into action by Madam H, played by Preity G Zinta in an action-comedy avatar. Packed with high-octane action, comedy, banter, music and unexpected twists, the trailer promises a mix of humour and adrenaline as the two friends navigate a dangerous situation.

Amazon MGM Studios on 'VIBE'

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video (SVOD) and Amazon MGM Studios India, said in a statement, "What excited us about VIBE was the delicious contradiction at the heart of the film. The situation demands heroes, but the two people caught in the middle are the least likely options."

"'VIBE' brings together an irresistible mix of humor, action and magnetic energy that will make for a highly enjoyable experience in theaters. We all know of Kunal's brilliance in this genre, and he has truly aced it with this movie," he added.

Producer Chirag Nihalani on Drongo Films' First Production

Chirag Nihalani, producer and co-founder at Drongo Films, said the film holds a special place for the production house as its first production. "From the beginning, Kunal and I were clear that our first film had to be ambitious, distinctive, and, above all, hugely entertaining while leaving a lasting impression on audiences," he said.

Nihalani added that the team had a clear vision for the world and tone of the film and worked to support that vision at every level. "Bringing 'VIBE' to life with Kunal, our phenomenal cast, and the incredible team at Amazon MGM Studios has been a truly rewarding experience, and we can't wait for audiences to experience the film on the big screen," he said.

Kunal Kemmu on his 'No-Holds-Barred Entertainer'

Kunal Kemmu, who has written, directed and produced the film, said he wanted to create a "no-holds-barred entertainer" for audiences to enjoy in cinemas. "With VIBE, I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It's got everything I love about movies--rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more," Kemmu said.

He said the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves caught in chaos beyond their control. "For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness," he said.

Kemmu also praised his co-stars, saying Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Yashpal Sharma, Dinesh Lal Yadav and the rest of the cast brought something distinct to the film. "It's a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much," he said.

"I'm grateful to have found the perfect collaborator in Amazon MGM Studios to create this film, and I can't wait for the audiences to experience VIBE on the big screen," Kemmu added.

Preity G Zinta on Playing Madam H

Preity G Zinta, who plays Madam H, also shared her experience of playing the character. "What I really enjoyed about my character was that she has an energy that is completely her own. She loves her country and will go to any lengths to protect it," she said.

"When there is a job to be done, she is going to find a way, by hook or by crook, whatever it takes. I loved playing someone with that kind of determination, and the role also allowed me to explore a side of myself that audiences haven't seen before," Zinta added.

She further praised Kemmu's approach to filmmaking, saying, "Kunal knows what he wants from his actors, and working on this mad film was such an adventure--you never really knew what the next day was going to bring, which somehow felt very appropriate for a film called VIBE."

'VIBE', an Amazon MGM Studios film, is slated to hit theatres on September 18, 2026. (ANI)