    Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022?

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Day 3 box office results for "Liger" revealed that audiences and reviewers were unimpressed with the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday movie. Here's the figure it achieved on the third day since its release in cinemas.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Liger, a movie starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, had a stellar opening day at the box office. On its first day, Liger brought in about Rs 33.12 crore, but on the second day, it saw a decline and only brought in about Rs 27 crore.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the second day, though, fewer people saw the movie. Liger's Hindi adaptation was delayed for an unknown cause. It remains to be seen if Liger can hold up adequately in the face of the flood of unfavourable evaluations.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Director Puri Jagannadh's Liger had a great booking , due to which it managed to collect Rs 33.12 crore on its opening day. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer saw a further drop in its collection on Day 2.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Puri Jagannadh is the author and director of the sports drama Liger. In the movie, important parts are played by Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ali, and boxing icon Mike Tyson.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Ananya Panday made her Telugu debut with the movie, and Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut. Reviews of Liger have been unfavourable from the premiere performance on August 25. Also Read: Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, and Ronit Roy play crucial parts in Liger. In the movie, renowned boxer Mike Tyson has a lengthy cameo. The epidemic caused several delays to the Dharma Productions-Puri Connects project, which had been in the works for three years. Also Read: Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

