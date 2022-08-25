Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's FEE will 'blow your mind'; actor becomes highest-paid star in South

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda charged this huge sum for his pan-India film Liger. With his recent payment for Liger, the actor has become the highest-paid personality in the Telugu business.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda believed in himself when he declared he would be the next great thing in the Indian film industry. Vijay Deverakonda is the industry's brilliant and rising star. He is all set for his next feature, Liger, his first pan-India production. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda has gone a long way and is a self-made celebrity; he experienced numerous rejections before reaching this level. Vijay, who created success in the South with his film Arjun Reddy, has raised his price four times for his pan-India feature Liger. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, the actor has become the highest-paid celebrity in Telugu cinema with his current Liger pay. And the star is reportedly charged between Rs 20 and 25 crore for the film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by former south actress Charmee Kaur.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The figures have risen throughout the years. His most recent films, however, have underperformed at the box office. His few films did not fare well at the box office and did not make him any money. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Liger star's most recent movies, such as Rahul Sankriyan's Taxiwala, were underwhelming. Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover and Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade. And, without a doubt, Ligers' success will be the most significant game changer in Vijay's career. Also Read: Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Prior to Liger, the actor cost between 6-7 crore each film. However, Liger is the actor's most costly picture, and everything is riding on his shoulders. While the picture was released today, it has failed to please, and it has been labelled a flop and sister. We're curious how this will influence Vijay's career. Also Read: Liger Full HD LEAKED: Sadly, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya's film, is now on Tamilrockers

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, the movie was only released today, and it will take a weekend to determine if it is a success or a disaster. Vijay poured his sweat and blood into the picture, leaving no stone untouched in terms of emotions. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in key roles. Also Read: Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonali Phogat brother claims she was murdered in Goa case filed against her two colleagues RBA

    Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa; case filed against her two colleagues

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25 RBA

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Sexy pics Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse drb

    Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment over Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced Here s what you can expect from launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Govt over 11 convicts release - adt

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Govt over 11 convicts release

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check - adt

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    Supreme Court on Pegasus Government did not cooperate no conclusive evidence gcw

    Supreme Court on Pegasus: Government did not cooperate, no conclusive evidence

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon