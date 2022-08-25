Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's FEE will 'blow your mind'; actor becomes highest-paid star in South

Vijay Deverakonda charged this huge sum for his pan-India film Liger. With his recent payment for Liger, the actor has become the highest-paid personality in the Telugu business.

Vijay Deverakonda believed in himself when he declared he would be the next great thing in the Indian film industry. Vijay Deverakonda is the industry's brilliant and rising star. He is all set for his next feature, Liger, his first pan-India production.

Vijay Deverakonda has gone a long way and is a self-made celebrity; he experienced numerous rejections before reaching this level. Vijay, who created success in the South with his film Arjun Reddy, has raised his price four times for his pan-India feature Liger.

According to reports, the actor has become the highest-paid celebrity in Telugu cinema with his current Liger pay. And the star is reportedly charged between Rs 20 and 25 crore for the film, which was directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by former south actress Charmee Kaur.

The figures have risen throughout the years. His most recent films, however, have underperformed at the box office. His few films did not fare well at the box office and did not make him any money.



The Liger star's most recent movies, such as Rahul Sankriyan's Taxiwala, were underwhelming. Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover and Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade. And, without a doubt, Ligers' success will be the most significant game changer in Vijay's career. Also Read: Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time

Prior to Liger, the actor cost between 6-7 crore each film. However, Liger is the actor's most costly picture, and everything is riding on his shoulders. While the picture was released today, it has failed to please, and it has been labelled a flop and sister. We're curious how this will influence Vijay's career. Also Read: Liger Full HD LEAKED: Sadly, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya's film, is now on Tamilrockers

