Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film

Read what excited moviegoers who have already seen Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger have shared on their social media accounts, before you book your tickets

Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Liger, Vijay Deverakonda's most important production and his first pan-India endeavour, was scripted and directed by Puri Jagannath. The film has opened to great acclaim worldwide. The film has generated a lot of hype ahead of its release.

The entire team participated in Liger promotional efforts across India. While Vijay made his Bollywood debut with the film, Ananya Panday made her Tollywood debut. The film was heavily marketed in the northern belt.

Liger story: Liger is the story of a poor tea vendor from Karimnagar who dreams of becoming an MMA champion. He and his mother, Ramya Krishnan, set off for Mumbai to make it big. Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ivy Haralson, and Subhankar Bagchiand all are among the cast members. Mike Tyson, the legendary boxing icon, makes a cameo appearance in the film.

Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Sunil Kashyap, and Jani wrote the music for Liger. Sunil Kashyap wrote the film's soundtrack. Junaid Siddiqui edited the film, which Vishnu Sarma shot. The film is being distributed by AA Films.

Image: Stills from the trailer

Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar produced the film on a budget of Rs 100 crore through their companies Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The film was made available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Twitter Review:

The cast's performances have been praised, as have Puri's signature lines, narration, and script. Check out what excited moviegoers who have already seen Liger have shared on their social network page here:

Venky Reviews

@venkyreviews

#Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes!

VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention.

Rating: 2.25/5

Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogues but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous.

This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice #Liger