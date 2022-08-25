Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger, Vijay Deverakonda's most important production and his first pan-India endeavour, was scripted and directed by Puri Jagannath. The film has opened to great acclaim worldwide. The film has generated a lot of hype ahead of its release. 
     

    The entire team participated in Liger promotional efforts across India. While Vijay made his Bollywood debut with the film, Ananya Panday made her Tollywood debut. The film was heavily marketed in the northern belt.

    Liger story: 
    Liger is the story of a poor tea vendor from Karimnagar who dreams of becoming an MMA champion. He and his mother, Ramya Krishnan, set off for Mumbai to make it big. Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, Ivy Haralson, and Subhankar Bagchiand all are among the cast members. Mike Tyson, the legendary boxing icon, makes a cameo appearance in the film.

    Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Lijo George-DJ Chetas, Sunil Kashyap, and Jani wrote the music for Liger. Sunil Kashyap wrote the film's soundtrack. Junaid Siddiqui edited the film, which Vishnu Sarma shot. The film is being distributed by AA Films.

     

    Image: Stills from the trailer

    Puri Jagannath, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar produced the film on a budget of Rs 100 crore through their companies Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The film was made available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Twitter Review: 
    The cast's performances have been praised, as have Puri's signature lines, narration, and script. Check out what excited moviegoers who have already seen Liger have shared on their social network page here:

    Venky Reviews
    @venkyreviews
    #Liger A movie that had potential to be decent is wasted by senseless writing and cringe worthy scenes!

    VD tried his best and body transformation is great but his stammering is annoying. Heroine track is awful. Other than a few moments, Nothing else to mention.

    Rating: 2.25/5
    Puris biggest strength is the hero characterization and dialogues but in this movie he went completely over the top and it goes into the cringe zone. Tysons character is ridiculous.

    This is not a movie for VD to enter the Pan India market. Bad Choice #Liger

    POSITIVES •
    2 SONGS

    NEGATIVES •
    Unbearable writing
    Every scene is a overacting synonym
    Horrible script & making
    Mike Tyson

    #Liger #LigerHuntBegins #LigerSaalaCrossbreed #LigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda

    Salubrian
    @Salubrian1
    #Liger is a joke.

    Theinfiniteview
    @theinfiniteview
    #ligerreview - 1.25/5 - A PAN INDIAN DISASTER

    Advay Yellamelli
    @YellamelliAdvay
    #Liger #LigerHuntBegins mind blown
    movie lo asalu emi ledu
    kani asalu scenes aithe pichi
    mad, just mad
    movie aithe 2/10, story baledu, emotions levu, BGM worst in 2022 (Mani Sir ni thiskovalsindi), acting ki scope ledu
    kani entertainment value aithe 9/10, puri mad writing asalu😂

    Steve Stifler
    @steve_reddy_
    excellent first half..VD is just extra ordinary 🙏 #Liger

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    ujwal
    @ujwalMb
    Sorry to say but #Liger falls down big time, tests your patience. Vd shines in some scenes kaani Nathi matlade scenes too much unnayi 😵‍💫 Song placements 🙏🙏 Vd hardwork clear ga kanipisthundi, anthaki minchi cringe scenes kanpisthay
    Few good scenes then and there anthey..

    Tamil Censor
    @TamilCensor
    #Liger - Failed Pan Indian entry for #VijayDeverakonda
     

    Peter
    @urstrulyPeter
    Gone case..Not the pan india introduction vijay should get. Other than his screen presence nothing worked,pathetic writing and ananya pandya is a big dud as heroine..too many cringe scenes, so so music overall a bad film. 2/5 #Liger

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 ideas to decorate your home, temple on the festival

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Babar Azam to Rohit Sharma - Top 5 batters to look out for

    Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: Be careful Gemini, health will be good for Sagittarius & more

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

