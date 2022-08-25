Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger Full HD LEAKED: Sadly, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya's film, is now on Tamilrockers and other Torrent Site

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    Unfortunately, Liger has been leaked online in HD quality. On the first day of its release, the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda's latest pan-India flick Liger was released in theatres on August 25. The film is based on a story of a kickboxer who stammers and struggles to build a name for himself. Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday as Vijay's love interest, is directed by Puri Jagannadha and produced by Karan Johar.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vijay Deverakonda portrays the title character, an MMA fighter boxer. The film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, and American boxer Mike Tyson. Following the first-day first show, netizens gave the film their first critiques on Twitter.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, there is terrible news for the filmmakers and cast members: Liger has been pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers and Movierulz on the first day of its release. Unfortunately, Liger's unexpected leak may impact its box office performance.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The early reactions to Liger have been mixed, with some complimenting Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal. However, another group of Twitter users criticises the filmmaker for squandering Vijay's skills.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Liger was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release. Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu and many other big film in India.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They create a new domain if they are banned and continue distributing pirated movie copies. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

    (Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Asianet Newsable does not promote or support piracy of any kind. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25 RBA

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Sexy pics Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse drb

    Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his phailoed comment over Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his ‘phailoed’ comment over Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Hollywood James Cameron Avatar to re release in India on THIS date drb

    James Cameron’s Avatar to re-release in India on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand illegal-mining case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash AJR

    Jharkhand illegal-mining case: Enforcement Directorate arrests 'middleman' Prem Prakash

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released Here s how to check the scores gcw

    Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2022 released; Here's how to check the scores

    Supreme Court to hear review plea against PMLA judgment today in open court gcw

    Supreme Court to hear review plea against PMLA judgment today

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film RBA

    Liger Review: Read THIS before spending money-time on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's film

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon