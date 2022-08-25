Liger Full HD LEAKED: Sadly, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya's film, is now on Tamilrockers and other Torrent Site

Unfortunately, Liger has been leaked online in HD quality. On the first day of its release, the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday was pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda's latest pan-India flick Liger was released in theatres on August 25. The film is based on a story of a kickboxer who stammers and struggles to build a name for himself. Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday as Vijay's love interest, is directed by Puri Jagannadha and produced by Karan Johar.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda portrays the title character, an MMA fighter boxer. The film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, and American boxer Mike Tyson. Following the first-day first show, netizens gave the film their first critiques on Twitter.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

However, there is terrible news for the filmmakers and cast members: Liger has been pirated online in HD quality on Tamilrockers and Movierulz on the first day of its release. Unfortunately, Liger's unexpected leak may impact its box office performance.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The early reactions to Liger have been mixed, with some complimenting Vijay Deverakonda's portrayal. However, another group of Twitter users criticises the filmmaker for squandering Vijay's skills.

Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

Liger was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release. Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, Anek, Stranger Things 4, Dhaakad, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu and many other big film in India.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previous Tamilrockers site is blocked.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram