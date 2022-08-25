Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is almost here! The year's most anticipated film is slated to hit theatres today, Thursday. However, before the film’s release, Ananya Panday was asked in an interview if it was easy or difficult to match Vijay's energy on the Liger set. Vijay instantly interjected and said that Ananya is overdramatic and that he had to up his energy levels on set as a result.

"Ananya is an overdramatic person in real life, so I had to match her because I am a little sluggish in real life." I walk and talk slowly, so I had to get into a different zone to match Ananya's energy on the Liger sets. It took a few days to match the level, but it was a lot of fun while I was there," the actor told a newspaper.

Ananya also responded to Vijay's remarks, saying, "It's great to be overdramatic occasionally." She also stated if she is similar to her Liger character Tanya, saying, "There are parallels, but Tanya's character is 100 times greater than Ananya's." In real life, I am also rather theatrical, but Tanya is Ananya 2000."

On the other hand, earlier on Wednesday, August 24, Ananya penned down a touching note for Vijay and called him ‘the best’. “Appreciation post for this guy right here @thedeverakonda I wouldn’t want it any other way and I couldn’t imagine this adventure with anyone else - you’re simply the best, thank you for being you! ☀️" she wrote.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will share the screen for the first time in Liger. Deverakonda will be playing an MMA fighter in the flick. Mike Tyson, the American boxer, makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Liger is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Puri Connects. Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam theatres.



