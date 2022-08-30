Liger box office: Vijay Deverakonda-starrer fails crucial Monday test

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Puri Jagannadh’s directorial pan-India film, ‘Liger’, marks the Hindi debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film which also features actors Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday, along with Mike Tyson, hit the theatres on August 25 in multiple languages. Take a look at how the film performed at the box office on Monday.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    South actor Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in Hindi cinema with Puri Jagannadh’s film, 'Liger', which was released in the theatres on August 25. Vijay had high hopes for this film, and so did the makers of the mega-budget. Other than being Vijay’s Hindi debut, the film was also the actor’s first pan-India star. Unfortunately for Vijay, the film did not seem to do anything special at the box office, despite the fact that the lead couple, Vijay and Ananya Panday, had promoted their film fiercely across the country.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Amidst the film’s promotions, calls for Liger’s boycott started doing rounds on social media which seems to have hugely impacted the film’s collections at the box office. Speaking of which, take a look at how Vijay Deverakonday-starrer, also featuring Ramya Krishnan and Anaya Panday, performed at the ticket window in its crucial Monday test.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was released in five languages on around 2,500 screens across the country. Despite this, the film is not doing well in terms of earnings. The way the film had a great opening of Rs 16 crore, it was expected that the film would earn well. But the response that the film has received from the audience, is anything but positive for the makers.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Liger saw a sharp decline on the second day, making a collection of only Rs 7.70 crores, which is at least half of its opening day collection. After this, Vijay Deverakonda-starrer could not attract the audience over the weekend, where on Saturday it earned Rs 6.95 crore and Rs 5 crore to Rs 6 crore on Sunday, reportedly.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    According to the initial figures, Liger’s collection has come down even further on Monday. The film earned only about Rs 2.50 crores on the fifth day. Accordingly, till now the film has done business of only Rs 38.6 crores, which is naturally disappointing for the makers.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    Liger has been made at a cost of around Rs 125 crore. According to this, the collection of the film so far makes it look difficult for the makers to recover the budget cost also. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer while Ramya Krishnan is shown as his mother. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, Ananya Pandey has been paired opposite the actor.

