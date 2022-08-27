Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

A complaint has been filed by the family members of comedian-actor Raju Srivastava with Mumbai’s cyber-crime police, regarding the spread of fake news over the comic’s health, reportedly.

Comedia-actor Raju Srivastava, who is presently undergoing treatment at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), continues to be on a ventilator for over 17 days. Although his health condition has been improving, a team of doctor is working day and night to bring the comedian back to his senses.

Family members, fans and colleagues of Raju Srivastava are continuously praying for his speedy recovery. But there are some people who are spreading false news related to Raju's health on social media for their own benefit. These fake rumours have upset the comedian’s family.

Following this, a complaint has reportedly been filed by Raju Srivastava’s brother Deepu Srivastava with the cyber cell of Mumbai police. Per the reports, Deepu said that the family members are upset over the fake news which led them to file a complaint with the police. As a result, the cyber cell has blocked 42 pages on social media spreading false news related to the comic’s health, reportedly.

Raju Srivastava has been kept on ventilator support since he was admitted to the hospital on August 10. According to media reports, Raju's ventilator was removed twice. But the doctors put him again on a life support system, reportedly.

Recently Raju Srivastava's daughter Antara reportedly said that her father’s condition remains to be stable. She said that his health is improving gradually. She also urged everyone to rely only on the statements issued by the official social media accounts of AIIMS Delhi and the comedian.

Raju Srivastava was working out in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. His trainer rushed him to the hospital, where Raju underwent angioplasty. Later, the doctors said that he had a brain infection which had caused his health to deteriorate. The comedian, who gained popularity after he appeared in the first season of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, has since then, been on a ventilator, and undergoing treatment.