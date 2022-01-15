  • Facebook
    Kylie Jenner baby shower: From Tiffany & Co to Dior stroller, here's what Kylie got for her child

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
    Kylie Jenner shares pictures from her lavish baby shower; mom Kris Jenner was spotted enjoying daughter's party; see pictures

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner is all white on her baby shower; reality TV star is all set for the arrival of her second baby. Her mother, Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ, and others attended the party. The party theme was pink and white; the pictures were shared on Instagram.
     

    The 24-year-old star shared the pictures with three emojis: a white heart, a giraffe, and a halo baby. The giraffe was seen in many of the photographs.
     

    One in which Kylie posed in front of three wooden sculptures made while was seen in a white long-sleeved white fitted dress. 
     

    The table arrangement revealed that the cosmetics mogul used giraffe-shaped toys as place cards at the baby shower. 

    The most intriguing element of the photographs was the pink and white-themed setup, maybe suggesting that Stormi's mother will have a second daughter.
     

    The millionaire then showed her gifts, including a huge Dior diaper bag, a Dior stroller and many Tiffany & Co. bags. 
     

    In one of the pictures, Travis Scott and Kris Jenner were seen placing hands on Kylie's baby bump for a lovely moment.

    The reality star and her partner Travis Scott announced that they are having a second baby in September 2021 together. Yesterday, we learned that Kylie Jenner just set another record on the popular social media site, Instagram. Also Read: Kim Kardashian to Kendall to Khloe to Kardashian-Jenner family members, who has more followers on Instagram?

    The Kylie Cosmetics founder and mother has become the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram. Kylie bests pop singer Ariana Grande and her big sister Kim Kardashian in followers race. Last year, Kylie took a break from social media after the Astroworld tragedy in November; now she is back with a bang. Also Read: Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

