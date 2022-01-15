Kylie Jenner baby shower: From Tiffany & Co to Dior stroller, here's what Kylie got for her child

Kylie Jenner shares pictures from her lavish baby shower; mom Kris Jenner was spotted enjoying daughter's party; see pictures

Pregnant Kylie Jenner is all white on her baby shower; reality TV star is all set for the arrival of her second baby. Her mother, Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ, and others attended the party. The party theme was pink and white; the pictures were shared on Instagram.



The 24-year-old star shared the pictures with three emojis: a white heart, a giraffe, and a halo baby. The giraffe was seen in many of the photographs.



One in which Kylie posed in front of three wooden sculptures made while was seen in a white long-sleeved white fitted dress.



The table arrangement revealed that the cosmetics mogul used giraffe-shaped toys as place cards at the baby shower.

The most intriguing element of the photographs was the pink and white-themed setup, maybe suggesting that Stormi's mother will have a second daughter.



The millionaire then showed her gifts, including a huge Dior diaper bag, a Dior stroller and many Tiffany & Co. bags.



In one of the pictures, Travis Scott and Kris Jenner were seen placing hands on Kylie's baby bump for a lovely moment.

The reality star and her partner Travis Scott announced that they are having a second baby in September 2021 together. Yesterday, we learned that Kylie Jenner just set another record on the popular social media site, Instagram.