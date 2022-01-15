Kim Kardashian to Kendall to Khloe to Kardashian-Jenner family members, who has more followers on Instagram?

Kylie Jenner has beaten Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez and many more as she has now become the most followed woman on Instagram, crosses 300 million followers

Kylie Jenner just set a record on the popular social media site Instagram. On January 13, the reality TV star became the first woman ever to have 300 million followers on Instagram.



The Kylie Cosmetics founder has beaten the likes of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, both of whom are now tied at 289 million followers each on Instagram.



Kylie Jenner's popular makeup brand Kylie cosmetics is one of the primary reasons she receives the kind of followers and fans. However, Kylie has kept it low-key ever since her partner Travis Scott's Astro World tragedy. Kylie is expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Let us look into her family Insta following.



Kim Kardashian, she is standing on 289 mn followers. She is currently in the news because of her alleged relationship with Pete Davidson. She is the second most followed Kardashian-Jenner family member on Instagram.



Kendall Jenner is the supermodel and the top-rated model in the world. She has more than 279 million followers. Kendall has started sharing some personal photos with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.



Image: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is currently in the news because of her ex-Tristan Thompson. Her social media pages have her daughter's pictures and her hot bikini pictures. Khloe also shares her fitness videos and photos with her fans. She has 212 million followers.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister of all, has 159 million followers. Kourtney's Instagram posts are now all about PDA with fiance Travis Barker.



Kris Jenner, also called Momager who has 45.3 million followers. Her page is filled with her grandchildren and daughter's pictures and videos. She also posts brand promotions for her daughters.



Caitlyn Jenner is not as active as Kardashian-Jenner other members; therefore, her followers are 12 million.