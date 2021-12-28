Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

This Christmas, Kylie Jenner welcomed a new furry friend in her house, a kitten. Besides that, we found a baby bottle that led to speculations about Kylie's second baby; take a look

A few hours ago, reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared adorable videos of her new pet kitten. Kim Kardashian also showed the new kitten to fans days after Kylie Jenner introduced her pet cat. While one of Kim's children can be heard in the background of the video pleading to call the male cat Frosty, but the Skims founder wants to name the kitten Mercy.



FYI: Kim Kardashian has a kitten named Mercy, a white Persian kitty who passed away in 2012 due to a rare form of stomach cancer. The cat was named after Kanye West's hit single.

Coming back to Kylie Jenner, many social media users think that she has secretly welcomed her second baby. Yes, recent Travis Barker's story has caught the attention of fans after it featured a baby bottle leading to speculations about Kylie's second baby. Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

Travis Barker shared an Instagram story that shows the family having a Christmas movie night watching 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', there was a baby bottle with milk visible in the corner of the photo, which left fans confused.



No, Barker and his fiance Kourtney Kardashian aren't expecting yet. As for the other Kardashian-Jenner members, Kylie is the only one who has been pregnant. After spotting a baby bottle, several netizens were left convinced that she had secretly given birth to her second baby.

