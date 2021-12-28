  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 28, 2021, 11:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    This Christmas, Kylie Jenner welcomed a new furry friend in her house, a kitten. Besides that, we found a baby bottle that led to speculations about Kylie's second baby; take a look

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    A few hours ago, reality TV star Kylie Jenner shared adorable videos of her new pet kitten. Kim Kardashian also showed the new kitten to fans days after Kylie Jenner introduced her pet cat. While one of Kim's children can be heard in the background of the video pleading to call the male cat Frosty, but the Skims founder wants to name the kitten Mercy.
     

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    FYI: Kim Kardashian has a kitten named Mercy, a white Persian kitty who passed away in 2012 due to a rare form of stomach cancer. The cat was named after Kanye West's hit single.

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    Coming back to Kylie Jenner, many social media users think that she has secretly welcomed her second baby. Yes, recent Travis Barker's story has caught the attention of fans after it featured a baby bottle leading to speculations about Kylie's second baby. Also Read: Did Kim Kardashian celebrate Christmas with Pete Davidson? See pictures and videos

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    Travis Barker shared an Instagram story that shows the family having a Christmas movie night watching 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', there was a baby bottle with milk visible in the corner of the photo, which left fans confused. 
     

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    No, Barker and his fiance Kourtney Kardashian aren't expecting yet. As for the other Kardashian-Jenner members, Kylie is the only one who has been pregnant. After spotting a baby bottle, several netizens were left convinced that she had secretly given birth to her second baby. 
     

    Kylie Jenner turns MOM again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know RCB

    Some also said that the bottle could be the one that is being used to feed the new kitten. This year, Kylie Jenner seemed to have celebrated a low-key Christmas at home. She was not seen in any of the Kardashian-Jenner's Christmas party pictures.  Also Read: Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Ram Charan Sukumar to work together again SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo reunion drb

    Ram Charan, Sukumar to work together again; SS Rajamouli drops spoilers on the duo’s reunion

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion? drb

    Did Kanye West purposely buy a new house across Kim Kardashian's mansion?

    The Batman Trailer Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz team up as Batman and Catwoman watch drb

    The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz team up as ‘Batman’ and ‘Catwoman’; watch

    Jacqueline Fernandez money extortion case: After getting summoned actress spends Christmas with children SCJ

    Jacqueline Fernandez spends Christmas with children

    Recent Stories

    Coronavirus India's Omicron tally surges to 653, COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 142.47 crore-dnm

    Coronavirus: India’s Omicron tally surges to 653, COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 142.47 crore

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Boland shines in AUS emphatic win over ENG to retain the urn; netizens stunned

    Coronavirus India approves two vaccines and anti-viral drug in one day

    Coronavirus: India approves two vaccines and anti-viral drug in one day

    Kardashian Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out RCB

    Kardashian-Jenner kids get expensive gifts from Kris Jenner; Kim Kardashian shares glimpse; check this out

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi Leander Paes relationship says they have a love-hate relationship drb

    Lara Dutta opens up on Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes relationship; says they have a ‘love-hate relationship’

    Recent Videos

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon