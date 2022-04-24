Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Know about Varun Dhawan's wife, net worth, cars, house, salary and more

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan turns 35 today, today, April 24. Let's look at what he has achieved in these 10 years since he joined Bollywood as an actor in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year.

    Varun Dhawan made his big-screen debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Varun featured in a succession of rom-coms and rib-tickling comedies over almost a decade, including Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No.1, as well as surprises like Badlapur and October.
     

    Varun has established a loyal following over the years, including children and teenagers who eagerly await the release of his flicks. Let's look at his net worth, family, salary, car and more.

    Varun studied at Nottingham Trent University in the UK, and during that time, he distributed leaflets in nightclubs. And he did his schooling at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim.

    Varun Dhawan is one of India's most well-paid and bankable actors. Since 2014, he has also been listed in Forbes India's Celebrity. His estimated net worth is $25 million (Around Rs 183 crores). 

    Varun Dhawan earns from many brand endorsements, award show appearances, and hosting. Last year, on January 24, Varun married his childhood friend and a well-known fashion designer, Natasha Dalal. 
     

    Varun currently lives with his parents in Beach Wood House in Oberoi Enclave, next to the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Aside from that, they're carrying a large Real Estate basket. He invested in multiple real-estate properties. Also Read: 'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan once wanted to become a wrestler and not actor?

    Varun Dhawan's car collection is rather impressive. He has a couple of the world's most luxurious automobiles. Varun Dhawan's car manufacturers include Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW. Also Read: Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

