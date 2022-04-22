'Bhediya' actor Varun Dhawan once wanted to become a wrestler and not actor?

Despite coming from a Bollywood family, Varun Dhawan wanted to become a wrestler instead of an actor. Here’s a lesser-known detail about him.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will be celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday. He was born on April 24, 1987, in Mumbai. Son of David Dhawan, Varun made his Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with ‘Student of the Year’, co-starring actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. Ever since his debut film, there has been no looking back for this young actor as he has delivered several hit films such as Badlapur and October. Ahead of the actor's 35th birthday, here is an interesting fact about him that his fans must know.

Varun Dhawan has crafted a niche for himself in the film industry. Whether it is playing a comic role, a lover or a man seeking revenge, Varun has proved in these 10 years of his career that he can perform any given role and that with finesse. But did you know that this successful actor once wanted to become a wrestler? In his childhood, Varun used to love watching wrestling, so much so that he wanted to become one upon growing up. However, he soon realized that his calling was in acting; the rest is history!

While many may have thought that Varun Dhawan entered the film industry directly as an actor, the reality is otherwise. Much before he because an actor, Varun used to assist filmmaker Karan Johar. The actor had assisted Karan during the filming of ‘My Name Is Khan’. Years later, it was Karan only who marked his debut in the industry.

During the shooting of 'My Name Is Khan', Varun Dhawan was not only working as an assistant director but he was also learning the nuances of acting. After marking his debut with 'Student of the Year', he appeared in several films one after the other and proved his mettle. With Badlapur, Varun made it clear that he fits into every character. And later with ABCD 2, he proved that he's got the moves as well.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram