Meet Alia Bhatt's 'cat of honour'; also check out her 'wedding ring'

Alia Bhatt has taken over the internet once again by sharing new photos from her wedding day, this time with her pet cat Edward.

Alia Bhatt's fresh wedding photos are once again causing a stir on the internet. It's been a week since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot, and the internet has been flooded with behind-the-scenes photos from their fairytale wedding.



Alia has taken over the internet once again by sharing new photos from her wedding day, this time with her favourite cat Edward. Alia looked stunning in her cream saree with thick golden embroidery in the photos. Her wedding radiance left everyone in amazement, and she was smiling with joy.

And, despite being a kitty lover, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was spotted carrying her furry buddy in her arms. "Cat of honour," Alia captioned the photo.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor soon followed suit, leaving hearts for Alia in the comments section. "My most lovely girl," Riddhima said.

Meanwhile, Alia has started work following her wedding and has just travelled to Jaisalmer to film for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh. She's also preparing for the debut of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and is set to hit theatres on September 9th. It's worth noting that this will be Alia's first cooperation with Ranbir.