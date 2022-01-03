  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

    First Published Jan 3, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kylie Jenner recently showed off her baby bump after many social media users claimed she has already delivered her baby number 2

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has recently posted a few videos on her Instagram stories where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The 24-year-old did it just ahead of welcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked fabulous in a brown jumpsuit with the same colour trench coat.
     

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    Travis Scott also posted a monochrome snapshot on his Instagram feed on December 31, showing simply his side profile and gazing down towards the ground. 
     

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

    Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself flaunting her growing baby bump. The beauty mogul wrote, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time." 
     

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    After Kardashian and Jenner's Christmas party, many social media users and fans took to the comments section to laud the star while questioning her second child. Many speculated that Kylie had already given birth after pointing out a baby milk bottle in one of Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker's Christmas stories when the family celebrated the occasion together. Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets

    Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this RCB

    Yet, neither Travis Scott nor Kylie Jenner has confirmed anything about welcoming their second child till now. The couple is the parents of 3-year-old Stormi Webster and set to welcome another child. Also Read: Kylie Jenner turns mom again? Has she secretly welcomed her second baby? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie RCB

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma Mumma-ayh

    Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'Mumma'

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crossed 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    SS Rajamouli much awaited RRR has officially been delayed because of Omicron makers issue statement drb

    SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited ‘RRR’ has officially been delayed because of Omicron; makers issue statement

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details drb

    Omicron pushes SS Rajamouli's RRR release date indefinitely? Read details

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie RCB

    Kartik Aaryan raises the temperatures for the New Year, wishes fans with a superhot selfie

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Can Virat Kohli-co seal historic series win or do Proteas bounce back?

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation RCB

    Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff get trolled for their airport look; duo returned from their Maldives vacation

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and more clicked in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotted: Urfi Javed to Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani and more clicked in Mumbai

    Bulli Bai app controversy: NCW takes cognisance, seeks expedited action from Delhi Police-dnm

    ‘Bulli Bai’ app controversy: NCW takes cognisance, seeks expedited action from Delhi Police

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon