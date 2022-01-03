Has Kim Kardashian's lil sister Kylie Jenner already delivered her 2nd baby? Read this

Kylie Jenner recently showed off her baby bump after many social media users claimed she has already delivered her baby number 2

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has recently posted a few videos on her Instagram stories where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The 24-year-old did it just ahead of welcoming her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked fabulous in a brown jumpsuit with the same colour trench coat.



Travis Scott also posted a monochrome snapshot on his Instagram feed on December 31, showing simply his side profile and gazing down towards the ground.



Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram and shared a black and white picture of herself flaunting her growing baby bump. The beauty mogul wrote, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."



After Kardashian and Jenner's Christmas party, many social media users and fans took to the comments section to laud the star while questioning her second child. Many speculated that Kylie had already given birth after pointing out a baby milk bottle in one of Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker's Christmas stories when the family celebrated the occasion together. Also Read: Is Kim Kardashian getting serious about Pete Davidson? Or is it 'too soon'? Read deets