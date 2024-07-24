Benedict Bridgerton gets ready for the marriage mart in Season 4 teaser released by Netflix [WATCH]

Following the success of its previous season, Netflix has confirmed the renewal of 'Bridgerton' for Season 4, shifting focus to Benedict Bridgerton. The upcoming season will delve into Benedict's romantic journey, blending new and familiar faces

After the acclaim surrounding the previous season, which spotlighted Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Netflix has officially announced 'Bridgerton' Season 4. This next chapter will center on Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson. On Tuesday, the streaming platform released a brief teaser, hinting at Benedict’s character arc and confirming that his story will unfold in the upcoming season. The teaser’s caption welcomed viewers to the 'marriage mart' and revealed that Benedict’s narrative is set to explore new romantic entanglements.

The teaser also featured behind-the-scenes footage of Thompson discussing his masquerade ball costume, which was initially hinted at in the previous season's finale. The upcoming season will adapt Julia Quinn’s third Bridgerton novel, An Offer From A Gentleman, focusing on Benedict's quest to find a mysterious 'lady in silver' he encountered at a masquerade ball. Unbeknownst to him, this lady, Sophie Beckett, is a servant under the thumb of a demanding stepmother, Araminta Gunningworth.

The logline for Season 4 outlines that Benedict, despite the happiness of his elder and younger siblings, has been hesitant about settling down. However, his perspective begins to change upon meeting a captivating woman at his mother’s masquerade ball.

In June, showrunner Jess Brownell indicated that Benedict’s character would continue to explore themes of fluidity in the new season. Brownell shared that the show's intention was to build upon subtle hints from earlier seasons about Benedict’s potential queerness and fluid sexuality. This approach aligns with Benedict’s portrayal as someone deeply attracted to the essence of a person rather than their gender.

Additionally, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are expected to reprise their roles. Other returning characters likely include Kate, Anthony Bridgerton, and Cressida Cowper. Although Netflix has not yet announced a release date, the season will consist of eight episodes.

