    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West DIVORCE settled: Rapper to give USD200K monthly in child support- read report

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 7:57 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised their divorce, TMZ has confirmed the news. As per the divorce settlement, Kanye will give Kim USD 2,00,000 monthly in child support.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is officially complete, according to TMZ. Not just that, a US-based entertainment media company called Page Six was able to get court records that show Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will share custody of their four kids. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It is also said that Kim Kardashian will still have children 80% of the time, according to a source close to her, reports TMZ. Kanye is directed to pay Kim USD 2,000,00 per month in child support under the terms of the divorce agreement. The rapper and his ex-wife have also resolved child custody and property-related issues.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Kanye's responsible for 50% of their kids' educational expenses, including tuition. He's also accountable for 50% of their children's security expenses.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    In terms of property, their prenuptial agreement governs how their assets are divided. Additionally, the prenup stipulates that both Kim and Kanye renounced spousal support. According to our insiders, Kim has had to tread a fine line over the last year because of Kanye's derailment and refusal to participate in the divorce settlement. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As stated, he has hired six different attorneys and skipped depositions. Kim's patience was limited, but she handled the situation calmly, and Kanye eventually changed his mind, according to one insider.
     

    Getty Photos

    In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of seven years. Kanye's refusal to participate in the divorce process caused it to stagnate, so Kim went to court in March of last year to obtain a formal order dissolving the union, with custody and property issues to be settled later. Also Read: Did Kriti Sanon say ‘YES’ to Baahubali star Prabhas? When is the wedding?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On Monday, (Nov 28) the day before Kanye was supposed to take his deposition in case the case proceeded to trial next month, a deal was reached. The chapter on Kim and Kanye's marriage is finally over. Also Read: Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium

