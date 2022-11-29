Nora Fatehi spotted grooving to her song at Qatar World Cup 2022 football stadium

Popular Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is all set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Ahead of her performance, fans of the actor have papped her at a stadium in Qatar. Here are some glimpses.

Nora Fatehi has put an end to speculations about her performance on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The actor was spotted at a football stadium, grooving to the Qatar World Cup anthem.

Nora will be performing at the FIFA World Cup Fan Festival venue today, November 29.

A video shot by Nora's fans showed her watching a football match in Qatar. Well-known for her dance skills, she was seen enjoying the moment. She was singing and dancing to the tunes of the official Qatar World Cup anthem, 'Light The Sky'.

The video has gone viral and is now trending on Twitter. Have a look at the glimpses here!

Nora Fatehi's rehearsals for FIFA World Cup 2022 performance: The Bollywood diva has been practising hard for her performance at the tournament. On Sunday, the Street Dancer 3D actor shared a behind-the-scenes video giving a glimpse of her performance rehearsal, wherein she is seen instructing her crew to be careful with every move.

"For this, we must be careful, really, really careful, even when we lift our fingers. We have to be so coordinated," Nora says in the video.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar started on November 20 and will continue till December 18 2022.