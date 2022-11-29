Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Kriti Sanon say ‘YES’ to Baahubali star Prabhas? When is the wedding? Here's what we know

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 6:38 PM IST

    Love is in the air clearly for Adipurush co-stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Various media reports have surfaced that confirming that Prabhas and Kriti are in a relationship and soon the rumoured lovebirds might get engaged.

    Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are said to be the new love birds in B-Town if the latest reports are to be believed. According to various media reports, the rumoured couple is very fond of each other and is taking it slow.

    Meanwhile, latest reports suggest the Baahubali star proposed to the actress while they were filming their movie Adipurush. It's important to remember that Kriti and Prabhas have not yet publicly acknowledged their alleged romance.

    According to Bollywood Life reports, Prabhas proposed to Kriti Sanon while they were filming Adipurush, and she accepted. The relationship has been approved by Prabhas' and Kriti's family, who are also thrilled with it. And now, Kriti and Prabhas will become engaged soon after the premiere of their first movie together.

    Varun Dhawan recently made a similar implication when he said that Kriti is in the heart of someone who is now busy working with Deepika Padukone for their forthcoming movie. Recently, Varun and Kriti both made guest appearances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote Bhediya.

    The video of Karan Johar questioning Varun about why he left Kriti off of the list of eligible single women in Bollywood has gone popular on social media.

    Adipurush will feature Kriti and Prabhas with Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Om Raut is the film's director. It is gearing up for its release in theatres on June 16, next year. Kriti also has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff in her kitty.

    Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas has Salaar and Project K in the pipeline.

