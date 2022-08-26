Kim Kardashian is single: Want to date Kim Kardashian? SKIMS owner wants to date non-celebs NOW
Do you wish to date Kim Kardashian? After Pete Davidson's breakup, the mother of four apparently crowdsourcing potential boyfriends
Kim Kardashian wants to date non-celebrities, preferably someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years old, since she's searching for maturity and understanding in a man who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere with her decisions.
Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness from head to toe. "Every breath she takes, every motion she makes, every stride she takes," to quote the iconic pop-rock band The Police, "radiates sex appeal."
Kim's also filthy rich, with the majority of her fortune inherited. Those elements of her frequently cause the world to forget that she, too, is a person deep within, with feelings, desires, and difficulties, just like the rest of us.
This part of Kim Kardashian resurfaced when she split from her previous lover, Pete Davidson, and now news is swirling that she wants to date non-celebrities through crowdsourcing.
Kim Kardashian appears to be crowdsourcing prospective boyfriends. According to E News, Kim Kardashian is eager to move on from Pete Davidson, hence her friends and sisters, who are continuously attempting to set her up.
If you've always wanted to go on a date with Kim Kardashian, now is your chance. In fact, she's reported to be eager to crowdsource possible boyfriends, which wouldn't be a problem considering how attractive most guys find her. So, what are you holding out for?
Following Kim Kardashian's split from comedian and actor Pete Davidson, it was rumoured in Hollywood press circles that she and ex-husband Kanye West may reconcile, with some sources claiming that the latter was optimistic about the same. Also Read: Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch
According to other reports, Kim told whoever brought it up before her that she is assured of rekindling her relationship with Kanye and is glad to see him with his new partner. Also Read: Anjali Arora visits Haji Ali, gets TROLLED; netizens call her ‘MMS girl’