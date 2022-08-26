Kim Kardashian is single: Want to date Kim Kardashian? SKIMS owner wants to date non-celebs NOW

Do you wish to date Kim Kardashian? After Pete Davidson's breakup, the mother of four apparently crowdsourcing potential boyfriends

Kim Kardashian wants to date non-celebrities, preferably someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years old, since she's searching for maturity and understanding in a man who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere with her decisions.



Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness from head to toe. "Every breath she takes, every motion she makes, every stride she takes," to quote the iconic pop-rock band The Police, "radiates sex appeal."



Kim's also filthy rich, with the majority of her fortune inherited. Those elements of her frequently cause the world to forget that she, too, is a person deep within, with feelings, desires, and difficulties, just like the rest of us.

This part of Kim Kardashian resurfaced when she split from her previous lover, Pete Davidson, and now news is swirling that she wants to date non-celebrities through crowdsourcing.



However, the report goes on to say that this time, Kim is looking to branch out and explore the dating world with non-celebrities, preferably someone much older than her last boyfriend, who was 28 years old, because she's now looking for maturity and understanding in a man - someone who supports her way of life and doesn't interfere in her decisions.

Following Kim Kardashian's split from comedian and actor Pete Davidson, it was rumoured in Hollywood press circles that she and ex-husband Kanye West may reconcile, with some sources claiming that the latter was optimistic about the same. Also Read: Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch

