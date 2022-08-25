Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dare to take Disha Patani’s protein shake? Here’s what she will do to you; watch

    Disha Patani has shared the latest video on her Instagram handle which shows what will happen to any person who dares to snatch away her share of protein shake. The video, with over 3 lakh likes, has left everyone, including Tiger Shroff’s mother, in splits.

    Dare to take Disha Patani protein shake Here is what she will do to you watch drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:37 PM IST

    There are no two thoughts about how much love Disha Patani has for fitness. She is one of the fittest actors in the film industry who never fails to impress one with their fitness regime. Just as Tiger Shroff, whom she was rumoured to be in a relationship with, Disha is also equally passionate about fitness.

    Whether it is lifting weights or kickboxing, Disha Patani does a variety of exercises to keep herself fit. She daily sweats it out in the gym just to work on her body, and also maintains a healthy and nutritious diet for the same. No wonder she has got such a toned body that most of us are fans of! 

    Knowing how much of a fitness freak Disha Patani is, ever wondered what would happen if you tried to take her share of protein shake? Well, if you thought that she might just let you pass easily after you grab her bottle of protein shake, you might want to think again.

    ALSO READ: Sexy pics: Disha Patani rocks desi look in stunning cream-coloured lehenga with plunging neckline blouse

    Disha Patani’s latest post on Instagram is a mirror reflection of what will happen to anyone who thinks of coming in way of her and her bottle of protein shake. In the video that Disha posted on Thursday, the actor is seen brutally kicking a guy (who appears to be her trainer) after he tries his hand at the ‘last’ bottle of protein shake.

    Watch the video here: 

    ALSO READ: Steamy pictures: Esha Gupta puts cleavage on display in nude gown

    The funny video that Disha Patani posted, has left everyone in splits. Minus the humour content, it also subtly warns everyone of the repercussions (s)he for eyeing Disha’s dose of protein as she flaunts some major kickboxing moves. The video has gained more than 3 lakh likes and over 2,000 comments (and counting) since the time it was posted on social media.

    Several fans and celebrities including Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff, dropped laughing emoticons on Disha Patani’s post. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s directorial ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also starred actors Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Rampal.

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 7 Here is how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Here’s how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra

    Grab that cash with both hands Pink Flyod set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue snt

    'Grab that cash with both hands!' Pink Floyd set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan RBA

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan

    Sonali Phogat brother claims she was murdered in Goa case filed against her two colleagues RBA

    Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa; case filed against her two colleagues

    Recent Stories

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here - adt

    ICSI announces CS Executive Result 2022; know details to check, toppers here

    Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Na Chheda Na Piya song goes VIRAL RBA

    Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal's ‘Na Chheda Na Piya’ song goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    football EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils snt

    EPL 2022-23, Southampton vs Man United: Will Casemiro make his debut for Red Devils?

    Viral video: Handpump in MP's Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously - gps

    Viral video: Handpump in MP’s Chhatarpur discharges water and fire simultaneously

    It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports - adt

    It appears BJP drafted ECI report, says Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; dismisses disqualification reports

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon