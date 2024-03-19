Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukherjee and others slay in glam outfits at Style Icons Awards
Bollywood celebrities attended the screen and style icons awards last night held at Taj Lands End. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and others attended the fashion event in glam outfits. Let's check out their pictures
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advai
Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others attend Style Icons awards last night in their glam best. Let's check out their pictures
Rani Mukherjee
Rani Mukherjee attended the event in a classy black suit and pants. The stranded pearl necklace added to the glam quotient
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani rocked the event in a cut out light blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh high slit and a flowy tail
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this nude coloured sweetheart neckline gown. The sheer overlay and the body hugging pattern of the gown adds to the overall charm of the outfit
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks gorgeous in this thigh-slit skirt paired with the maron toned off-shoulder tube top
Sophie Chowdhury
Sophie Chowdhury slayed in this ice blue gown. Those dangling earrings and her glam makeup added allure to her overall look
Orry
Orry wore a see-through black shirt paired with leather black pants and high heel boots to complete the look