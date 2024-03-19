Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukherjee and others slay in glam outfits at Style Icons Awards

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Bollywood celebrities attended the screen and style icons awards last night held at Taj Lands End. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee and others attended the fashion event in glam outfits. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image1

    Ananya Panday, Kiara Advai

    Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others attend Style Icons awards last night in their glam best. Let's check out their pictures

    article_image2

    Rani Mukherjee

    Rani Mukherjee attended the event in a classy black suit and pants. The stranded pearl necklace added to the glam quotient

    article_image3

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani rocked the event in a cut out light blue off-shoulder gown with a thigh high slit and a flowy tail

    article_image4

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looks dreamy in this nude coloured sweetheart neckline gown. The sheer overlay and the body hugging pattern of the gown adds to the overall charm of the outfit

    article_image5

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani looks gorgeous in this thigh-slit skirt paired with the maron toned off-shoulder tube top

    article_image6

    Sophie Chowdhury

    Sophie Chowdhury slayed in this ice blue gown. Those dangling earrings and her glam makeup added allure to her overall look

    article_image7

    Orry

    Orry wore a see-through black shirt paired with leather black pants and high heel boots to complete the look

