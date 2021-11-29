Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday

From boarding flights at the airport to heading out for a family outing, and celebrating birthdays, the Bollywood stars had quite an interesting day on Sunday. See pictures to find out what were they up to on the weekend.

Karishma Kapoor when out to meet her sister Kareen Kapoor at her residence in Bandra on Sunday. Karishma Kapoor wore a black pullover and basic denim for the day. The black aviators increased her hotness quotient for sure.

Varun Dhawan and Malaika Arora were snapped at the airport. While Malaika Arora’s wore a long jacket on a black crop top and black pants. The lady looked every bit hot in her airport look. And the boots she wore, just says that winter is here! On the other hand, Varun Dhawan sported a white hoodie and track pants.

Salman Khan appeared to be at ease and happy when he was spotted at Mehboob Studios on Sunday. It is safe to say by the looks of Salman Khan that he is happy with the way his new release – ‘Antim – The Final Tryth’ – has been minting money. Meanwhile, the little stubble make us wonder if Salman is considering going back on having a French-cut beard? ALSO READ: Salman Khan has a request for his fans; here is what he has to say

Nora Fatehi showed her sexy curves in white pants and a nude crop top. The ‘Kusu Kuse’ sensation has always made it a point to look picture perfect in front of the camera.

Mrunal Thakur’s cute outfit from the airport is something that we are absolutely loving. To keep it casual, comfortable and chic at the same time, Mrunal Thakur opted for a crop top and three-fourth joggers in a nude shade. The smile on her face is enough to suggest how excited she is for her upcoming film ‘Jersey’ where she will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor. ALSO READ: Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

Sunny Leoni was spotted with her three kids and husband in Mumbai on Sunday. The family headed out, that too in style, to enjoy their weekend.

Alaya F celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Alay F’s mother, actress Pooja Bedi joined her daughter in the celebrations. A lavish party was organized by the birthday girl in Mumbai where friends and family came to celebrate Alaya F’s birthday.