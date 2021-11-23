Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor shares a steamy kiss with Mrunal Thakur

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur's most awaited movie 'Jersey' was released on Tuesday. In the nearly three-minute-long video, Shahid Kapoor has given glimpses of his strong presence on the screen. Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his wife in the film.

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited film, ‘Jersey’ was finally released on Tuesday. A trailer release event was also organised in Mumbai which was attended by the film’s cast and crew, along with the media.

In the 2.53 minutes long video, Shahid Kapoor has dominated the screen space once again with his powerful performance. The trailer shows how a father (Shahid Kapoor) dreams of returning to the cricket ground to fulfil a promise he made to his son. Meanwhile, to complete that promise, he is forced to compromise on his love. Mrunal Thakur is essaying the role of Shahid Kapoor’s wife in the film. The two have also shared some steamy kisses in the film which shows strong chemistry between the two.

At the beginning of the trailer, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are seen fighting over finances. Shahid Kapoor wants to see all his son's wishes fulfilled, while his wife Mrunal Thakur believes in living a practical life.

With ‘Jersey’ Shahid is returning to the theatres after a gap of two long years. His last film released in the theatres was ‘Kabir Singh’, opposite Kiara Advani. The film was a success at the theatres while Shahid Kapoor received excellent reviews for his acting. In his upcoming film, Shahid will also be sharing the screen space with his father, Pankaj Kapur. This is for the third time that the father-son duo has come together as co-actors for a film.

'Jersey' is the Hindi remake of a superhit Telugu film. The film is the story of a 36-year-old man who has a 6-year-old son. The man, who struggles financially, starts playing cricket again to fulfil his son’s wishes and to improve his monetary condition. The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gautam. Jersey will release in the theatres on December 31.