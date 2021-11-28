  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan has a request for his fans; here is what he has to say

    Salman Khan has been receiving a great response for his film ‘Antim – The Final Truth’, which was released on Friday. The fans of Salman Khan have been rushing to the theatres to watch the film. Salman Khan has a request from his fans that he made through social media on Sunday.

    Salman Khan has a request for his fans; here is what he has to say drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ever since ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ was released on Friday across the theatres in India, the fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have been rushing to the the theatres to watch the film. The fans are so excited that they have done a few things which did not probably go down well with the actor. And now, he has made a request to all his fans.

    On Sunday, Salman Khan posted a video of his pans wherein they are pouring milk on the film’s poster, featuring Salman Khan’s face on it. This was a kind of ‘Dudh-Abhishek’ ( a ritual wherein a person is bathed in milk) that the fans wanted to do for their favourite actor.

    However, sharing this video on his Instagram account, Salman Khan called out his fans for ‘wasting’ milk. The ‘Antim’ actor, requesting his fans, said that instead of wasting the milk, the fans should have considered providing the same milk to those children who are in need. He said they should not have wasted so much of milk when there are so many people who are hungry.

    ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Actress to become Salman Khan’s khandan’s bahu? She is rumoured to marry THIS guy

    Take a look at his post:

    After this request of Salman Khan, his fans were obviously happy about the noble thought that he had. Many Instagram users said that Salman Khan did the right thing by making this request, as his request would leave a huge impact on his fans.

    ALSO READ: Antim actor Salman Khan reveals THIS chartbuster song of his was REJECTED for six years by music labels

    This is the second request that Salman Khan has made to his fans since the release of the film. On Saturday, Salman Khan had shared a video on his handle which showed people bursting firecrackers inside a theatre. Reacting to it, Salman Khan requested all theatre operators to not allow anyone to walk in with firecrackers, and at the same time, asked hi fans to not repeat it again, adding a word of caution that it may lead to a hazardous accident. Antim, released on Friday, also stars Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana.
     

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 7:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chiranjeevi Ram Charam starrer Acharya teaser out fans cant wait to see the father-son due on screen drb

    Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer ‘Acharya’s teaser out; fans can’t wait to see the father-son due on screen

    Vicky Kaushal morning jam on Badshah Jugnu will pupm up your Sunday mood

    Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam on Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ will pump up your Sunday mood

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernande Bewakoof RCB

    Did Salman Khan call Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Bewakoof’? Read this (Watch)

    Here what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together RCB

    Here's what Jennifer Lopez feels about Ben Affleck; couple spent Thanksgiving together

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna? Fans were left wondering RCB

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu meet her ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna? Fans were left wondering

    Recent Stories

    Chiranjeevi Ram Charam starrer Acharya teaser out fans cant wait to see the father-son due on screen drb

    Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan starrer ‘Acharya’s teaser out; fans can’t wait to see the father-son due on screen

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    Vicky Kaushal morning jam on Badshah Jugnu will pupm up your Sunday mood

    Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam on Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ will pump up your Sunday mood

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4, match report, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon