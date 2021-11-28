Salman Khan has a request for his fans; here is what he has to say

Salman Khan has been receiving a great response for his film ‘Antim – The Final Truth’, which was released on Friday. The fans of Salman Khan have been rushing to the theatres to watch the film. Salman Khan has a request from his fans that he made through social media on Sunday.

Ever since ‘Antim – The Final Truth’ was released on Friday across the theatres in India, the fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have been rushing to the the theatres to watch the film. The fans are so excited that they have done a few things which did not probably go down well with the actor. And now, he has made a request to all his fans.

On Sunday, Salman Khan posted a video of his pans wherein they are pouring milk on the film’s poster, featuring Salman Khan’s face on it. This was a kind of ‘Dudh-Abhishek’ ( a ritual wherein a person is bathed in milk) that the fans wanted to do for their favourite actor.

However, sharing this video on his Instagram account, Salman Khan called out his fans for ‘wasting’ milk. The ‘Antim’ actor, requesting his fans, said that instead of wasting the milk, the fans should have considered providing the same milk to those children who are in need. He said they should not have wasted so much of milk when there are so many people who are hungry.

After this request of Salman Khan, his fans were obviously happy about the noble thought that he had. Many Instagram users said that Salman Khan did the right thing by making this request, as his request would leave a huge impact on his fans.

This is the second request that Salman Khan has made to his fans since the release of the film. On Saturday, Salman Khan had shared a video on his handle which showed people bursting firecrackers inside a theatre. Reacting to it, Salman Khan requested all theatre operators to not allow anyone to walk in with firecrackers, and at the same time, asked hi fans to not repeat it again, adding a word of caution that it may lead to a hazardous accident. Antim, released on Friday, also stars Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana.

