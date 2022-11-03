Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar-where and when will Rishab Shetty's film will showcase?

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    Kantara on Amazon Prime Video: Fans are extremely excited even though the release date has not yet been revealed by the producers. The film was produced by Vijay Kiraganduru's Hombale Films, and it has since been made available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, among other Indian regional languages.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and starred in the movie Kantara, which is shattering all box office records worldwide. Over the past few months, the movie has gotten a lot of positive attention on the big screen. The movie will debut on the OTT platform, which is the finest part. You did read that correctly.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights, and the content will soon be streamable on that OTT service only. Fans are extremely excited even though the producers have not yet revealed the release date. The movie's director and writer, Rishab Shetty, shares the lead role with Sapthami Gowda.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Hindi remake of Kantara had to compete with movies like Thank God, Ram Setu, and the DC movie Black Adam. Also Read: Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The plot of Kantara's tale takes place in a made-up Dakshina Kannada hamlet. Only Shiva (Rishab Shetty) can bring peace back to the community after a protracted battle between good and evil. Will Shiva be able to stop the violence and establish peace? The answers to these queries make up the movie's main subject.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Both reviewers and viewers have given the movie nothing but positive reviews. The film performed remarkably well at the Indian box office. Kantara brought in more than Rs 305 crore at international box offices.  Also Read:Kantara: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal go gaga over Rishab Shetty's blockbuster

