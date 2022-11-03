Kantara on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar-where and when will Rishab Shetty's film will showcase?

Kantara on Amazon Prime Video: Fans are extremely excited even though the release date has not yet been revealed by the producers. The film was produced by Vijay Kiraganduru's Hombale Films, and it has since been made available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, among other Indian regional languages.

Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and starred in the movie Kantara, which is shattering all box office records worldwide. Over the past few months, the movie has gotten a lot of positive attention on the big screen. The movie will debut on the OTT platform, which is the finest part. You did read that correctly.



Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights, and the content will soon be streamable on that OTT service only. Fans are extremely excited even though the producers have not yet revealed the release date. The movie's director and writer, Rishab Shetty, shares the lead role with Sapthami Gowda.



The film was produced by Vijay Kiraganduru's Hombale Films, and it has since been made available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, among other Indian regional languages.

The Hindi remake of Kantara had to compete with movies like Thank God, Ram Setu, and the DC movie Black Adam. Also Read: Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore

The plot of Kantara's tale takes place in a made-up Dakshina Kannada hamlet. Only Shiva (Rishab Shetty) can bring peace back to the community after a protracted battle between good and evil. Will Shiva be able to stop the violence and establish peace? The answers to these queries make up the movie's main subject.

