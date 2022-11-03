Kantara Box Office Report: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 305 crore; Hindi version rules theatres

Kantara Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty's film, which was released on October 14, earned rave reviews from critics and audiences. Kantara has given new impetus to the recent trend of south Indian films connecting with audiences across the Hindi belt.

Rishab Shetty’s latest release is unstoppable! The film surpassed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in over a month, with most of the collection from the Kannada version. While south films continue to make inroads in the northern regions, Kantara has trumped all regional hits this year, becoming one of the most discussed movies of 2022. Besides the original version, Kantara performs remarkably well in Hindi and Tamil.

With this, Hombale Films has quickly become the most successful production studio, releasing one Pan-Indian blockbuster after another, and is projected to continue on its winning streak in the following year.

On November 2, Rishab Shetty's Kantara crossed Rs 305 crore at the box office worldwide. Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote, "Global Gross race won with 305 CRs and counting.. #DivineBlockbuster."

Kantara (Hindi) Box Office Report

Kantara Hindi, which was released on October 14, earned rave reviews from reviewers and audiences alike. Kantara has given new impetus to the recent trend of south Indian films connecting with audiences across the Hindi belt. Despite several issues, Kantara is doing very well at the box office, and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film will break Rs 50 crore in Hindi by the end of Week 3.

The film is competing with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. According to Box Office India, Kantara's Hindi translation is attracting more viewers in Maharastra than the recent Bollywood blockbusters.

