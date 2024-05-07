Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests 5th accused from Rajasthan who provided money to shooters

    The accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, assisted the two shooters, Sagar Pal, and Vicky Gupta, by providing money and conducting surveillance.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 7, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

    In the Salman Khan house firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended the fifth accused from Rajasthan. The accused, Mohammad Chaudhary, assisted the two shooters, Sagar Pal, and Vicky Gupta, by providing money and conducting surveillance. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Chaudhary will be transported to Mumbai today and produced in court, with a claim for custody made.

    On April 14, two motorcyclists opened fire outside Salman Khan's home in Mumbai's Bandra district. Four persons, including shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting incident. According to authorities, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi are also on the wanted list.

    Anuj Thapan, one of the apprehended accused, committed suicide while in the custody of Mumbai police. He was accused of supplying rifles and bullets for the shooting incident and was apprehended on April 26 in Punjab together with Sonu Bishnoi and was in police custody till April 30. The police have used provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) in this case.

    Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial'

    On April 29, police brought all four suspects before a special court, which remanded them in police prison until May 8. On May 1, Thapan was discovered dead in the lavatory of the crime branch's lock-up at the Crawford Market Commissionerate Complex.

    The family of Anuj Thapan has petitioned the Bombay High Court for a CBI investigation into his death. While the police believe Thapan committed suicide in the jail, his mother Rita Devi, in a petition filed in the High Court on Friday, claimed foul play and that he was killed.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
