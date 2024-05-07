Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone skipped the Met Gala 2024 to spend a babymoon with Ranveer Singh. A photo of the actress with her husband is going viral online.

The Met Gala is a premier fashion event held on the first Monday of May. This year's Met Gala 2024 was no exception, with glamorous superstars walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Isha Ambani, both from India, were present. Fans were notably missing Deepika Padukone and her trademark ensembles at the occasion. Meanwhile, a photo of her with her husband, Ranveer Singh, has become popular online. Netizens speculate that the actress is a babymoon.

Deepika may be seen on the stairs of an aeroplane in a shot that appears to be from a recent vacation. She's dressed in a comfy brown overall, best suited for pregnant attire, and is wearing sunglasses. Ranveer, dressed in casual all-white, comes immediately after her. A baby bump is also visible. Fans flocked to Reddit's comments section to bless the pair.

“The little bump —May God bless her, them, and their little one, and may they be protected from the evil eyes,” read one remark. “God bless this couple!!” Read another.

Deepika Padukone debuted in a striking white gown at the Met Gala in 2017. The next year, in 2018, she arrived in a stunning crimson gown with a high slit. Then, in 2019, she wowed everyone with a strapless pastel pink gown.

Deepika is presently filming for Singham Again. Deepika recently appeared on set with the junior artists she works with. Her pregnant glow drew everyone's attention in the photograph. Deepika, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September 2024, is managing her pregnancy. In Singham Again, she will portray a vicious police officer. A junior artist who worked with Deepika recently posted an Instagram photo with the actress. She also sent Deepika a drawing and a bouquet of flowers with the remark, "To our hero, Lady Singham".

Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year. The pair has been married five years.

