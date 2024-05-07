Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial'

    On Tuesday, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were seen voting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial'
    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza were spotted on Tuesday completing their civic obligations by voting in Latur, Maharashtra. Polling for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 begins today, May 7, in 93 constituency seats across 11 states and one Union Territory. Riteish and Genelia were seen entering a polling station to vote in a video shared on social media. While Riteish wore a white kurta, Genelia looked stunning in a yellow saree. The two stood in line, waiting for their chance to vote. After voting, Genelia urged everyone to vote, stating it was "very important and today is a crucial day. Voting is crucial and every citizen must go to vote."

    Professional front

    Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani will reunite after seven years for the highly anticipated film 'Masti 4'. The film, titled 'Masti 4', will begin production this summer and will return to its roots.

    Genelia Deshmukh, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the JioCinema film 'Trial Period'. She will next appear in Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and as the female lead in Radhakrishna Reddy's untitled directorial.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
